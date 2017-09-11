Nation, Current Affairs

Just-born baby has fatal fall in Khammam govt hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Ms Nagamani tried to explain that she was suffering severe pain, but, shockingly, nobody paid any heed to her.
The baby rolled off the bench and fell to the ground and was badly injured. (Representational image)
 The baby rolled off the bench and fell to the ground and was badly injured. (Representational image)

Khammam: Yet another example of the terrible state of government-run hospitals surfaced on Sunday when a mother lost her baby because she was forced to deliver on a bench and the baby rolled off it onto the floor. 

Ms P. Nagamani, 22, came to the Khammam district headquarters hospital at 4.30 pm on Saturday, after her labour pains started. The doctor on duty informed her that her delivery date was October 26, and told her to come next month.

Ms Nagamani tried to explain that she was suffering severe pain, but, shockingly, nobody paid any heed to her. Since she couldn’t stand or walk, she lay on a bench on the verandah while her relatives tried to convince the hospital staff to admit her. 

She stayed that way till 12.30 am on Sunday, when the pains intensified and her husband and mother continued to plead with the staff to attend to her. 

Ms Nagamani delivered a male baby half an hour later, while lying on the bench. The baby rolled off the bench and fell to the ground and was badly injured.

Even after the baby died almost certainly as a result of this negligence and the injury, the hospital staff did not give Ms Nagamani a bed, the family alleged

The child was taken to the intensive care unit in an attempt to show that the hospital had provided some treatment. Mr Nagamani was allotted a bed only after media persons arrived at the hospital. A police constable who was called in by the hospital, tried to convince Mr Nagamani and her family to leave the hospital.

The nurses claimed that the baby had not died because of the fall from the bench but because it was a premature delivery. Relatives of Ms Nagamani took the body of the baby to their village. No police case has been registered and no post-mortem was done.

Tags: andhra pradesh government hospitals, baby died, post-mortem
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked after discovering bladder stone the size of an ostrich egg

The man complained of pain and difficulty urinating (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Pakistani hairdresser can use up to 15 scissors at once

The barber charges close to Rs 100 for a 20 minute haircut (Photo: YouTube)
 

Premier League: 5 things learnt as Stoke City draws with Manchester United

(Photo: AP)
 

Girl from MP set to undergo treatment for condition that makes her shed skin

A hospital from Spain has agreed to treat her for free (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Aus: R Ashwin, Jadeja rested; Shami, Umesh recalled to squad for 1st 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 dead, several feared trapped as under-construction flyover collapses in Odisha

Works secretary Nalinikanta Pradhan said rescue teams with cranes and fire brigade persons have rushed to the spot. (Photo: DC/Akshaya Sahoo)

Schoolboy's murder: Father demands CBI probe, appeals against violence

Some of the demonstrators threw liquor bottles inside school premises to vent their ire against the school management, police said. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Kashmir will become heaven again, no power can come in the way: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh further said that he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Country will wake up tomorrow to fight child sexual abuse with Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi said child abuse survivors, their families, some of the ministers as well as religious leaders of different faiths will also participate in Bharat Yatra. (Photo: Kailash Satyarthi)

Have courage to admit that note ban failed: Chidambaram to Modi

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham