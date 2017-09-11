Nation, Current Affairs

Creativity strengthens nation: PM on 125th yr of Vivekananda's address at Chicago

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Vivekananda supported experimentation and innovation and the government was working according to the ideals shown by him, Modi said.
The Prime Minister referred to Vivekananda’s address on 09/11 and also referred to the terror attack on the US on September 11, 2001. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Prime Minister referred to Vivekananda’s address on 09/11 and also referred to the terror attack on the US on September 11, 2001. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday batted for innovation and promoting skills among the youth and asked them to work for a modern India.

The world evaluates the country where it is today not what it was 5,000 years ago or during the times of Lord Rama or Buddha, the Prime Minister said at an event to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Vivekananda supported experimentation and innovation and his government was working according to the ideals shown by him, Modi said.

The Prime Minister referred to Vivekananda’s address on 09/11 and also referred to the terror attack on the US on September 11, 2001.

The devastating terror strike might not have happened if the significance of the other 09/11 had not been forgotten. Vivekananda, the Prime Minister added, had given the message of love and brotherhood.

Modi used the occasion to speak against people who litter and said those who do so have no right to say Vande Mataram.

The crowd intermittently shouted 'Vande Mataram' as the Prime Minister spoke.

Lauding sanitation and cleaning workers, he said they have the first right to say Vande Mataram.

The Prime Minister also asked colleges to hold cultural events to celebrate other states and added in a light-hearted vein that he was not against celebrating days like rose day. Students should do more, Modi said, asking them to hold a Tamil day in a Haryana college or a Kerala day in a Punjab college.

There is no better place for creativity and innovation than university campuses. There is no life without creativity. Let our creativity also strengthen our nation & fulfil the aspirations of our people, he said.

India’s standing in the world has risen, he said, crediting janshakti (people’s power) for this.

Tags: narendra modi, 9/11 attacks, world parliament of religions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Rohit Sharma compared Manish Pandey to Salman Khan

Manish Pandey played a crucial knock against Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I, scoring his maiden T20I 50. (Photo: AP/ Dabangg screengrab)
 

Watch: Man proposes girlfriend at Lord’s as James Anderson completes 500 Test wickets

Apart from James Anderson, it was a match to remember for a young couple seated in the stands.(Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Massive hairball removed from stomach of woman addicted to eating her own hair

The hairball was 10 inches long and 4.7 inches wide (Photo: YouTube)
 

Florida: 55K shows interest in online prank, sheriff says 'do not shoot' at Irma

A native Floridian holds the front lines against hurricane Irma. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Saina Nehwal trains Shraddha Kapoor for upcoming biopic at Gopichand Academy

While knee injury tried to hamper her career, Saina, through resilience, continues to remain one of India’s elite level badminton players, with more than 20 titles to her name.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

New AI can tell if a person is gay or straight from photograph

The researchers trained the AI using 130,741 images of 36,630 men and 170,360 images of 38,593 women downloaded from a popular American dating website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to decide CBI's appeal against Karti Chidambaram on Sept 18

The FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15 had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Earlier on Thursday too, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire across the Line of Control in Poonch sector. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ridiculous and inhuman: T'gana minister comments on girl punished in boy's toilet

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, on Monday took cognisance into the matter of an 11-year-old having been made to stand inside the boys' toilet as a punishment for not wearing proper uniform. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Train engine derails at Egmore Railway Station; none injured

The incident happened on Platform no 1 when the engine proceeding to the yard derailed, they said. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Gurgaon's Ryan International School shut till tomorrow; 2 officials arrested

Police personnel maintain security at the Ryan International School in the view of protests in Gurugram on Sunday, two days after a 7-year-old class 2 student of the school was brutally murdered. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham