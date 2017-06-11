TRS MP K Kesava Rao kin linked to Miyapur land scam

Hyderabad: The Miyapur land scam gets murkier by the day. The suspension of Ibrahimpatnam in-charge sub-registrar Saleha Qadeer for registering 50 acres of government land in Hafeezpur on the city’s outskirts, took a new twist with the names of family members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP K. Kesava Rao surfacing. The lands are registered under the names of his family members.

According to revenue officials, the present market value of the 50-acre piece of land is Rs 200 crore at Rs 4 crore per acre.

Kesava Rao’s daughter, Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, who is also the TRS corporator from Banjara Hills, and his daughter-in-law, Kancharla Nava Jyothi, along with one Jyotsna, had entered into an agreement to purchase the land in 2013, but it was registered in 2015.

The then sub-registrar of Ibrahimpatnam, Madhusudhan Reddy, had rejected the application to register the land because it was government land.

But after he was transferred, Saleha Qadeer, was temporarily appointed as sub-registrar and she allowed the registration.

According to revenue officials, about 3,200 acres of government and forest land in survey No. 36 was available in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Officials said P.S. Parthasarathy, the brother of the director of Goldstone, P.S. Prasad, claimed in the document that the company had acquired rights over 2,000 acres of property in 2007.

Based on the 2007 registration, Parthasarathy and others transferred about 50 acres of land to the family members of Kesava Rao.

When contacted, Mr Rao said, “The land was purchased by my family members to set up a solar power plant. The land was worth just Rs 25 lakh when we purchased it. The government rate per acre there was just Rs 25,000.”