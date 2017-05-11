Nation, Current Affairs

Mayawati demanded Rs 50 crore, alleges Naseemuddin Siddiqui after expulsion

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 9:17 pm IST
Accusing the BSP supremo of having referred to ‘bearded Muslims as dogs’, Siddiqui claimed he had objected to the remark.
BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: A day after he was expelled from the BSP, Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Thursday alleged that Mayawati had demanded Rs 50 crore from him and made objectionable remarks against Muslims.

At a crowded press conference in Lucknow, an angry Siddiqui claimed that he had enough material to cause an "earthquake". He also claimed that there was a threat to his life.

Rebutting the charges levelled against him by the BSP on Wednesday, Siddiqui played six audio clippings of his "telephonic conversations" with Mayawati to support his allegation that he was asked to pay Rs 50 crore by selling his property.

Siddiqui said he was in possession of 150 such audio clippings. "She (Mayawati) was sore after the dismal showing of the BSP in the recent Assembly elections and termed Muslims as betrayers for not voting for the party," he alleged.

Accusing the BSP supremo of having referred to "bearded Muslims as dogs", Siddiqui claimed he had objected to the remark.

He also attacked BSP general secretary Satish Mishra saying he was trying to weaken the party.

"The BSP is being knowingly weakened by Mayawati and Anand Kumar (her brother) under a conspiracy by Satish Mishra and company...People are also of the view that since Mayawati has attained the height to which she wanted to reach, she herself wants to end the BSP so that no other person from among the Dalit 'samaj' could reach this far," he said.

Siddiqui, who was expelled from the party yesterday for "anti-party activities", said he had "solid evidence" against Mayawati but would only speak about the charges levelled against him as of now.

"I have so much material that if I open my mouth it can cause an earthquake....I know her more than anyone else...If I give the proof against Mayawati, Anand and Mishra it will be a big 'tamasha'," he said.

The BSP is totally under the grip of Mishra and company and Mayawati is being blackmailed by them, he claimed.

Continuing his tirade, Siddiqui alleged that Mayawati had a criminal gang which could set any leader's house on fire or even get someone murdered.

During the April 19 party meeting she also tried to "belittle" Kanshi Ram by comparing the party's showing in Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Siddiqui claimed.

Kanshi Ram hailed from Punjab.

He appealed to Dalits and 'sarvsamaj' to save the party and the mission of Kanshi Ram and Baba Saheb Ambedkar which had been "crushed" by Mayawati.

Siddiqui alleged that all BSP MLAs had to pay Mayawati and claimed that even his wife, who was a BSP MLC, had given money to her.

To a question about BJP leader Swati Singh against whom Siddiqui had made derogatory slogans after her husband Daya Shankar Singh's adverse comments against Mayawati, he said that his video clippings could be checked as he never said anything wrong against her.

Yesterday, the BSP had expelled Siddiqui, its most prominent Muslim face, and his son from the party for carrying out "anti-party" activities.

Tags: naseemuddin siddiqui, mayawati, bsp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Commuters in China push away 100 tonne train to free stranded woman

The crowd displayed extraordinary courage and teamwork (Photo: Facebook)
 

How good is Honor’s brand new EMUI 5.0?

You will still find it confused between choosing the best of iOS and stock Android interfaces. (Image: EMUI 5.1 logo)
 

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

"We will keep our programmes as they are, but not playing a series against India does hurt our revenue generation," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

Confirmed! Katrina is a part of Aamir-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 6 LeT, Hizbul militants involved in killing of young Army officer identified

Army personnel paying tribute to the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district. (Photo: PTI)

BJP calls for hartal in Kottayam tomorrow after attack on panchayat members

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Factional feud: All is well in BJP Karnataka unit, we're together, says Yeddyurappa

A file photo of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa with state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa.

Delhi court seeks Dhinakaran's reply to cops' plea for voice samples

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran with Delhi Police officials. (Photo: PTI)

J&K police suspect Hizbul Mujahideen behind killing of young Army officer

Army personnel paying tribute to the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz (inset) during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham