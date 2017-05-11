Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Karnan moves SC, seeks recall of 6-month jail term order

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 11, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 5:43 pm IST
Earlier, reports suggested that he was 'hiding' in Bangladesh or Nepal, but his counsel has said he is in Chennai.
Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a recall of its order, sentencing him to six months imprisonment for contempt.

The seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, said it will consider his appeal.

Advocate Mathew Nethumpara, who was appearing for Justice Karnan in the Supreme Court, was asked for the documents to prove that he is the lawyer of Karnan. Nethumpara told the court that he has the 'wakalatnama' and authorisation letter.

Nethumpara also told the media that Karnan is in Chennai. Earlier, reports suggested that Justice Karnan had left India and was 'hiding' either in Nepal or Bangladesh.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt to trace him. Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him.

He left on Wednesday morning saying he was going to Srikalahasti, a pilgrim town in Andhra Pradesh 120 kilometres from Chennai. Shortly afterwards a high-level team from West Bengal Police flew into the city to arrest and take him as the court had directed that he should be jailed in the Calcutta high court jurisdiction area.

The West Bengal police team, led by Surajit Kar Purkayastha, DGP, Home Guards, held discussions with the TN counterparts to chalk out strategy and left for Srikalahasti in the evening, only to return empty-handed along with the Andhra Pradesh Police who were also looking for the judge in vain in the famous temple town. Another team from the Andhra Pradesh Police went to Tada and Sulurpetta in Nellore district.  

The second AP Police team also returned disappointed with no clue about the renegade judge’s whereabouts. Police sources said the team went to Tada after his mobile signal was last picked up near the Andhra Pradesh town close to the Tamil Nadu border. “Since then, both his mobile phones are switched off,” sources said.

On its part, the Tamil Nadu police also sent teams to his son’s residence in Choolaimedu in the city as well as his native place in Cuddalore district.
At the time of going to press, multiple teams of the three state police were searching for Justice Karnan to enforce the Supreme Court order. Upon their arrival, the West Bengal police personnel held discussions with their Tamil Nadu counterparts on executing the arrest order, sources said.

