B’luru: Woman shops from Amazon, returns look-alike items; held for duping

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 11:19 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 11:19 am IST
The accused, an engineering graduate, allegedly duped e-commerce giant Amazon India to the tune of Rs 69.71 lakh.
Bengaluru: A middle-aged woman was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly duping e-commerce giant Amazon India to the tune of Rs 69.71 lakh, police said.

The accused, an engineering graduate and a native of West Bengal, used to make online purchases from Amazon India and return look-alike items to the e-commerce giant claiming that they were sub-standard and get refunds, Chikkaarasaiah,

Hennur Sub-Inspector, told PTI here.

She used to sell the original items to another shopping portal, he said.

The woman used to claim refunds using Amazon's Customer

Return System C-return within 24 hours of a purchase, he said.

After detecting anomalies in transactions, the Amazon seller service launched an internal probe and found her guilty of cheating, Chikkaarasaiah said.

Among the items she purchased were high end mobile phones, SLR cameras and television sets, Chikkaarasaiah said.

The woman had made 104 such fraudulent transactions, he added.

The woman is presently in judicial custody, Chikkaarasaiah said.

