Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu Desam to mobilise ‘anti-KCR’ forces, says it is main rival

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Four crore Telangana people would be on one side and the four-member KCR family on the other, says Revanth Reddy.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana state Telugu Desam has decided to mobilise “anti-KCR forces” in the state. The party promised tickets to youth in 100 seats if the delimitation of Assembly constituencies takes place and number of seats goes up from 119 to 153 before the 2019 elections. TS TD working president A. Revanth Reddy said that the party would be the main rival to ruling TRS. “Four crore Telangana people would be on one side and the four-member KCR family on the other,” he said.

Mr Revanth Reddy added: “We will mobilise anti-KCR forces in the state and give a fitting reply to the ruling TRS in the next polls. Irrigation minister Harish Rao describes TD as a “dead snake” but the fact is that Harish Rao is worse than a dead snake in the TRS. He has been cut down to size and ignored,” he alleged. Mr Revanth Reddy, who went hammer and tongs against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government, said that the CM was busy trying to sort out differences between his son K.T. Rama Rao and Mr Harish Rao and this has resulted in the administration being thrown to the winds. “Congress too has failed to perform its role as Opposition,” he said. “Pragathi Bhavan constructed by KCR is nothing but Pairavi Bhavan. If we come to power, we will turn the Pragathi Bhavan into a hospital,” TS TD president L. Ramana said.

Tags: telugu desam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

