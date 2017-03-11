Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Krishna board spurns water plea from Srisailam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 11, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:47 am IST
The Board made it clear that it was also not possible to release water from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar to ensure minimum level of 510 feet.
View of the Nagarjunasagar dam.
 View of the Nagarjunasagar dam.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government’s request to maintain minimum water level of 510 feet in Nagarjunasagar dam to ensure water supply to Hyderabad, has been turned down by the Krishna River Management Board.  

The Board made it clear that it was also not possible to release water from Srisailam to Nagarjunasagar to ensure the minimum level of 510 feet. The TS government will now have to look out for other sources to ensure adequate water supply to the city during summer.

The Board said both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar have already hit minimum levels and it has to ensure irrigation and drinking water needs are met in both the states by releasing water from dams, and under these circumstances, it was not possible to maintain 510 feet in Nagarjunasagar till April 15, as sought by the Telangana government. In Undivided AP, when the water level in Nagarjunasagar fell to 510 feet, the state government used to release water from the Srisailam dam to ensure minimum level of 510 feet, for  Hyderabad’s needs.  

However, with the bifurcation of the state, the priorities have changed for the AP government.  

It argues that it cannot release water from Srisailam to ensure water for Hyderabad since it has to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of its own state.  However, the TS government has been arguing that since Hyderabad remains the joint capital of both TS and AP for 10 years as per AP Reorganisation Act, the AP  government is liable to ensure water supply for the city.  

The pumping motors of HMWSSB at Nagarjunasagar have been installed in such a manner that they pump more water if the water level is above 510 feet. If it falls below this level, the motors do not function to their full capacity and risk getting damaged.

“We have written to KRMB to ensure 510 feet of water in Nagarjunasagar. But we received a reply stating that it was not possible under present circumstances when water levels at Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam have already hit minimum levels,” said T Harish Rao, irrigation minister.

Tags: nagarjunasagar dam, srisailam dam, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch Alia-Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
The cast and crew of the film 'Fukrey 2' celebrated the wrap of the film with a bash late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Fukrey 2 celebrate wrap of the film with a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
 

I-League: Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a mix bag journey in I-League till now. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co take a break to rejuvenate

Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair went trekking on Friday. (Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter)
 

McDonalds, Burger King could fire staff if this works well

(Representational Image)
 

Priyanka is unique and special, cannot be compared to Deepika: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in SLB's 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana snubs centre’s diktat on RERA

This requires the TS government to notify the rules, including the general rules and agreement for sale rules, setting up the Authority and Appellate Tribunal by April 30. (Representational image)

Telangana: Realty czars bully to water down act

The Centre brought the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to protect buyers from errant builders.

BJP will form government in Tripura in 2018: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend Enemy Property Act

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

31 Maruti employees convicted for 2012 Manesar violence

The violence on August 18, 2012 broke out over wage issues when a group of employees allegedly torched a section of MSIL facility. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham