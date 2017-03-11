Nation, Current Affairs

EVMs in UP rigged in favour of BJP, challenge PM for fresh polls: Mayawati

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Mayawati claimed that despite not fielding a single Muslim candidate, BJP won in Muslim-majority areas, showing that EVMs had been rigged.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati speaks after a humbling defeat in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Lucknow: With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) leading in just 18 seats out of 403 in the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday, party chief Mayawati lashed out at the Centre, claiming that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had been tampered with.

“Either the EVMs did not accept votes other than for BJP, or the votes of other parties have gone to BJP in the EVMs,” Mayawati said in a press conference immediately following the results.

“The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate. Yet, most votes in Muslim majority constituencies have gone to BJP. This makes it evident that voting machines were manipulated,” she claimed.

“I have written to Election Commission in this regard. People no longer have faith in EVM machines,” Mayawati alleged.

Mayawati challenged PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to once again conduct the election on a paper ballot if they were so sure of their victory.

The BJP soared to victory in the Hindi heartland on Saturday, leading in over 300 seats in what may turn out to be a three-fourths majority when counting is over. The SP-Congress alliance of CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi put up a poor show, with leads in only 67 seats.

Tags: mayawati, evms, narendra modi, up election 2017, assembly election 2017
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

ADVERTISEMENT
