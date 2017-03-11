11 CRPF jawans killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukhma, Chhattisgarh: At least eleven CRPF personnel were killed on Saturday in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

11 CRPF jawans have lost their lives in Maoist attack in Sukma's Bhejja, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Naxals looted 10 weapons, radio sets of the killed CRPF jawans, a report said.

The personnel were from Battalion 219 of the CRPF.

IG Sundar Raj was reported as saying that the troops were on a road opening exercise in the area when the Maoists fired at them.

On Friday, a former Sarpanch in Sukma district was killed by Naxalites over suspicion of his collusion with the police.

More details awaited.