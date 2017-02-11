Nation, Current Affairs

British Defence Minister seeks closer aerospace ties

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 3:36 am IST
More than two lakh business visitors would participate in the event as a special area will be created to facilitate B2B meetings.
Mrs Harriett Baldwin
 Mrs Harriett Baldwin

Bengaluru: Britain's defence minister, Mrs Harriett Baldwin, and her counterparts of several countries as well as service chiefs and heads of department are heading to Aero India 2017, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace and aviation exhibition, commencing here on February 14, to explore opportunities for partnership, collaboration, investment and transfer of technology during the five-day event.

An Indo-UK round table has been scheduled to discuss collaboration and investment in aerospace and related fields during the event while inveterate aviation enthusiasts could look forward to stunning aerobatics by Evolvkos Aerobatic Team from Britain.

Defence delegations from other countries include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman,  Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, USA and Uzbekistan at the exhibition, the biggest since Aero India commenced here in 1996, with the total gross area increase from 2,50, 000 square meters to 2, 60,000 square meters to accommodate 72 aircraft and military equipment of more than 500 firms from 51 countries across the world.  

In addition to the Indo-UK round table, an Indo-Swiss business meet and an Indo-Polish business meet are also scheduled during the event. Under the Make in India initiative, "Indian Aerospace: Investor's Meet" and   "Make in India in Aerospace: Are MSMEs geared for it? - Reflections and the Way Forward" are scheduled for February 15.

Official sources said more than two lakh business visitors would participate in the event as a special area will be created to facilitate B2B meetings. The home state, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala will set up exclusive SEZ pavilions for attracting investments.

Besides the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Surya Kiran and Sarang aerobatic teams, the Scandinavian Air Show Team from Sweden will enthral visitors with breath-taking manoeuvres during the air show.

UK companies to step up game
Led by their government, companies from the United Kingdom are looking to make an impression at Aero India 2017.

British Defence Minister Harriett Baldwin will lead the UK delegation at Aero India 2017 as Britain and India focus on partnership, collaboration, investment and technology transfer.

Mrs Baldwin, the Minister for Defence Procurement, joined 20 UK companies at the aerospace exhibition held at Air Force Station Yelahanka. Showcasing some of the most innovative technology in the defence, aviation and security sections, these cutting edge businesses will be forging long-lasting industrial partnerships and joint ventures with Indian companies.

"The UK and India have much to offer one another in defence; from manufacturing collaboration and simplified export controls, to military cooperation, training and research partnerships.

As Britain steps up globally, we will work together with India to build knowledge, security and prosperity through a close industrial, military and economic partnership," said Mrs. Baldwin.

The Minister for Defence Procurement added that, ""The UK has a significant range of world class products across the air, land, maritime and security sectors and we are encouraging UK and Indian companies to develop and sustain long term industrial partnerships, to meet our future requirements and to launch new products into the global marketplace."

The minister's visit is set to build on the Defence and International Security Partnership (DISP) agreed in November 2015. Mrs Baldwin was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to India; Lieutenant General Mark Poffley, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff for Military Capability in the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD); and Sophie Lane Regional Director for India in the Department of International Trade's Defence and Security Organisation (DSO).

UK's defence exports in 2015 were worth £7.7bn making the UK the second highest defence exporter in the world. UK's security exports in 2015 were worth £4b.

Tags: harriett baldwin
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BSF jawan who posted video, under scanner for Pakistani 'Facebook friends'

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

74 bull tamers injured, 23 hospitalised during Jallikattu in Madurai

The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena for Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai. (Photo: K Manikandan/File)

Govt to take 'harsh punitive' action against shell companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata blames demonetisation for drop in WB's revenue earnings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assembly in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Cong leader Tytler says no to lie detector test in anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham