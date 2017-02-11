British Defence Minister seeks closer aerospace ties

Bengaluru: Britain's defence minister, Mrs Harriett Baldwin, and her counterparts of several countries as well as service chiefs and heads of department are heading to Aero India 2017, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace and aviation exhibition, commencing here on February 14, to explore opportunities for partnership, collaboration, investment and transfer of technology during the five-day event.

An Indo-UK round table has been scheduled to discuss collaboration and investment in aerospace and related fields during the event while inveterate aviation enthusiasts could look forward to stunning aerobatics by Evolvkos Aerobatic Team from Britain.

Defence delegations from other countries include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, USA and Uzbekistan at the exhibition, the biggest since Aero India commenced here in 1996, with the total gross area increase from 2,50, 000 square meters to 2, 60,000 square meters to accommodate 72 aircraft and military equipment of more than 500 firms from 51 countries across the world.

In addition to the Indo-UK round table, an Indo-Swiss business meet and an Indo-Polish business meet are also scheduled during the event. Under the Make in India initiative, "Indian Aerospace: Investor's Meet" and "Make in India in Aerospace: Are MSMEs geared for it? - Reflections and the Way Forward" are scheduled for February 15.

Official sources said more than two lakh business visitors would participate in the event as a special area will be created to facilitate B2B meetings. The home state, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala will set up exclusive SEZ pavilions for attracting investments.

Besides the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Surya Kiran and Sarang aerobatic teams, the Scandinavian Air Show Team from Sweden will enthral visitors with breath-taking manoeuvres during the air show.

UK companies to step up game

Led by their government, companies from the United Kingdom are looking to make an impression at Aero India 2017.

British Defence Minister Harriett Baldwin will lead the UK delegation at Aero India 2017 as Britain and India focus on partnership, collaboration, investment and technology transfer.

Mrs Baldwin, the Minister for Defence Procurement, joined 20 UK companies at the aerospace exhibition held at Air Force Station Yelahanka. Showcasing some of the most innovative technology in the defence, aviation and security sections, these cutting edge businesses will be forging long-lasting industrial partnerships and joint ventures with Indian companies.

"The UK and India have much to offer one another in defence; from manufacturing collaboration and simplified export controls, to military cooperation, training and research partnerships.

As Britain steps up globally, we will work together with India to build knowledge, security and prosperity through a close industrial, military and economic partnership," said Mrs. Baldwin.

The Minister for Defence Procurement added that, ""The UK has a significant range of world class products across the air, land, maritime and security sectors and we are encouraging UK and Indian companies to develop and sustain long term industrial partnerships, to meet our future requirements and to launch new products into the global marketplace."

The minister's visit is set to build on the Defence and International Security Partnership (DISP) agreed in November 2015. Mrs Baldwin was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to India; Lieutenant General Mark Poffley, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff for Military Capability in the UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD); and Sophie Lane Regional Director for India in the Department of International Trade's Defence and Security Organisation (DSO).

UK's defence exports in 2015 were worth £7.7bn making the UK the second highest defence exporter in the world. UK's security exports in 2015 were worth £4b.