Alanganallur jallikattu: Sri Lankan minister’s bull wins him a car

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GOKUL VANNAN
Published Feb 11, 2017, 7:39 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 9:17 am IST
It was another historic moment for the Tamils separated by the Palk Strait.
Youth try to tame a bull in Alanganallur jallikattu on Friday. (Photo: K. Manikandan)
Madurai: It was another historic moment for the Tamils separated by the Palk Strait when the Sri Lankan Tamil and minister, Senthil Tondaiman, won a Maruti Swift car and a native cow - both bonanza prizes - for the best bull in the internationally famous Alanganallur jallikattu.

Alanganallur, was the first epicentre for the 'Tamil Spring' which brought jallikattu back to the people. Local people had gathered at this village first for a protest demanding restoration of jallikattu, which wasn't held for the last two years. The village put up a grand show on Friday with the DMK working president MK Stalin participating in the event along with a galaxy of VIPs, film personalities Lawrence, Ammer Sultan and social activists cheering the bull tamers as well as the bull owners.

