search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Ockhi damage may run to Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C S KOTTESWARAN
Published Dec 10, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 1:11 am IST
The damage to crops, fishermen boats and hutments in other districts are still under enumeration”, a top state official said.
Another major head of expenditure will be for local bodies to repair the interior roads
 Another major head of expenditure will be for local bodies to repair the interior roads

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has incurred a loss of more than Rs 1,000 crore because of Cyclone Ockhi and the heavy monsoon downpour that inundated the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. “By now the state has spent more than Rs 100 crore on relief, rehabilitation and restoration of power supply in the cyclone-hit districts of Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli.

The damage to crops, fishermen boats and hutments in other districts are still under enumeration”, a top state official said.

 

The damage to infrastructure will be major expenditure to the state and the departments including PWD, highways and electricity board have been asked to furnish the details of the damage to their infrastructure and it is expected by the end of the year. However, the repair work will be taken up only after the end of the monsoon. At present, the focus is on rehabilitating the rescued fisherman and helping them to rebuild their livelihood and by next week the focus will shift towards the farmers. Heavy damage had also been reported in plantations and hill terrains, the official noted.

Earlier this week, the chief minister allocated Rs 25 crore and this amount was mostly used to provide solatium for the bereaving family members of persons who had died during the floods and cyclone. Another major head of expenditure will be for local bodies to repair the interior roads

“A detailed report with inputs from state disaster management department will be complied for the reference and the same will be shared with the Centre seeking funds”, said another official adding that during 2015 floods and 2016 cyclone Vardah, the Centre released funds. The Centre's relief funds are usually peanuts when compared to the actual damage, but such funds are essential for a debt-ridden state like Tamil Nadu, the official added.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, tamil nadu fisherman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
 

IMDb Top stars of Indian cinema 2017: 3 Khans and Baahubali stars dominate

While Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have had a massive fan following since years, the rise of Baahubali stars' popularity is great to see.
 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telugu writers’ pictures to dot Hyderabad

A painted wall.

Rural art to greet Telugu meet guests

An artist works on a paiting on one of the landmark sites in the city on Saturday, that are being readied for the upcoming World Telugu Conference.

Puri-like temple in Hyderabad’s General Bazaar

An outer view of the sanctum sanctorum that houses the idols. (Photo: DC)

China trying to meddle into India’s northeast insurgency issue: security sources

Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet. (Photo: File/Representational)

C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after colleague opens fire

Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham