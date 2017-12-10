search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka have run riot as India are tottering at 29/7 after 17 overs in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Lakmal, Mathews, Pradeep reduce India to 35/7
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Girl, 6, raped, killed in Haryana; daughter violated with stick, says family

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
The incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl on a deserted street on Sunday morning, the police said.
The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post mortem examination, the police said. (Representational image)
 The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post mortem examination, the police said. (Representational image)

Hisar (Haryana): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area, police said on Sunday. Her family also alleged that she was violated by a wooden stick by the accused. 

The incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl on a deserted street on Sunday morning, the police said.

 

They said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her.

The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

"The body was found violated with a wooden stick. There was blood everywhere, even coming out of the mouth," the girl's uncle was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A case has been registered at Uklana police station. SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed an SIT to investigate the case.

Irked over the incident, local residents took out a protest march against the police department, alleging poor law and order situation. Some owners closed their shop in support of the protest.

Tags: rape cases, minor raped, wooden stick, minor kidnapped
Location: India, Haryana, Hisar (Hissar)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

In-charge of the Centre, Gurmeet Kour says 56 patients left against medical advice and 17 others discharged on request but only 12 cases of relapse were reported since December 2016. (Photo: Representational/ File)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Lakmal, Mathews, Pradeep reduce India to 35/7

Sri Lanka have run riot as India are tottering at 29/7 after 17 overs in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dubai World Super Series Finals: Fully-fit Kidambi Srikanth focuses on winning

Kidambi Srikanth created a sensation this year by winning four Super Series titles besides finishing runner-up in another. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mithali Raj braved grandparents’ discomfort, unreserved train journeys to make it big

"That’s what Rahul Dravid said. He said he has never travelled in train as an India player, but I did. But those difficulties make us strong," said Mithali Raj. (Photo: PTI)
 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

In-charge of the Centre, Gurmeet Kour says 56 patients left against medical advice and 17 others discharged on request but only 12 cases of relapse were reported since December 2016. (Photo: Representational/ File)

BHU prepares questions on triple talaq, Alauddin Khilji for exam, strikes row

The MA History paper had questions such as: What is Halala in Islam?; The rate of wheat fixed by Alauddin Khilji; Discuss about Teen Talaq and Halala as a social evil in Islam. (Photo: ANI)

Army purchased arms from abroad before surgical strikes, reveals Goa CM

The Goa chief minister was speaking at the Goa Arts and Literature Festival in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

TN: Upset over scolding, 2 girls jump off high-rise building; 1 dead

Representational image

CM Siddaramaiah challenges DV Sadananda Gowda to contest from Varuna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham