Girl, 6, raped, killed in Haryana; daughter violated with stick, says family

Hisar (Haryana): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area, police said on Sunday. Her family also alleged that she was violated by a wooden stick by the accused.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl on a deserted street on Sunday morning, the police said.

They said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her.

The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

"The body was found violated with a wooden stick. There was blood everywhere, even coming out of the mouth," the girl's uncle was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A case has been registered at Uklana police station. SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed an SIT to investigate the case.

Irked over the incident, local residents took out a protest march against the police department, alleging poor law and order situation. Some owners closed their shop in support of the protest.