AP govt braces for cyclone Vardah, CM cancels gulf trip to monitor situation

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2016, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 1:51 pm IST
The cyclone is currently 840 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
Amaravati: With severe cyclone Vardah expected to cross the Bay of Bengal coast in the next two days, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday placed the administrative machinery in SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts on high alert to meet any eventuality.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with officials of different departments on Saturday morning and directed them to take all precautionary measures.

"I have cancelled my trip to the Gulf (scheduled to begin tomorrow). I will constantly monitor the situation," he told the officials.

The cyclone is currently 840 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam. The sea continued to be very rough around the Andhra coast, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

It moved west-northwestwards in the past few hours at the speed of 17 kmph. The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further during the next 24 hours, the NDMA said.

"The cyclonic storm is very likely to maintain its peak intensity up to evening of December 11, 2016," NDMA added.

According to the weather forecast, the cyclone may make a landfall somewhere between Kavali and Machilipatnam and under its impact rainfall is likely in the south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

"Keep adequate stocks of food and also cash. Electricity poles and cement should also be kept ready for any emergency," the Chief Minister directed the officials.

Even though the official track forecasts a possible landfall between Nellore and Kakinada, the unclear tracks make it skeptical for the weather experts to forecast.

Cyclone Vardah gains momentum, may bring rains on Monday

Meanwhile, the city and its suburbs resume to colder nights scenario as the minimum temperature is hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.
10 Dec 2016 6:08 AM

