Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev said that they will ensure that peace and harmony are maintained in the country at any cost.

"All our religious leaders have appealed that we are with the country's Constitution and judiciary. We will maintain peace and harmony in the country at any cost," he said.

Ramdev said the (Qaumi Ekta), unity and integrity of the country will not be allowed to be affected.

"This is the message from today's meeting. We have appealed to contribute to each other. Hindus should contribute to constructing the mosque and Muslims in the temple. This will set a new example," said he.

Talking about the meeting, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said: "I think that during the meeting one thing came out -- Ibadat bhale mil kar na kar sakein/Lekin apne watan ki hifajat to mil kar kar sakte hain (We may not worship together but we can protect our country together)."

"Second thing -- Ek aisa faisla aaya hai ki jisne sare faasle hi door kar diye (One such a decision has come which has bridged all the gaps). It is time to make decisions, which do not create a divide, but join hearts," said he, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the meeting was successful.

"The meeting took place in a cordial environment. Everyone praised the government for handling the sensitive issue so well," said Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

A joint press statement after the meeting said: "All the participants reposed full faith in the rule of law and the Constitution of India. The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by it, emphasising that the national interest overrides all other considerations. They extended their full cooperation to the government in ensuring peace, communal harmony and upholding the rule of law."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this purpose.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

