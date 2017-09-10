Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir will become heaven again, no power can come in the way: Rajnath

Published Sep 10, 2017
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
He also appealed to the people to come forward to have a discussion if they have any complaints or qualms.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh further said that he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Anantnag: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday reiterated that he is willing to have discussion with anyone with an open heart to bring peace to the Valley.

Interacting with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag, Singh said Kashmir will be rid of violence and will become heaven again, adding no power in the world can stop this from happening.

"I appeal to everyone to come forward to have a discussion. If you have any complaints or qualms, I am ready to have talks with an open heart…Kashmir will get rid of violence and will become heaven again. No power in the world can stop this from happening," he said.

The Home Minister further said that he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state.

"Orders have been issued for bullet proof vehicles at all police stations in Jammu and Kashmir. Our jawans should also get bullet proof jackets and fund for this has been released," he said.

Talking about police officer ASI Abdul Rashid, who was shot dead by militants in an attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, he said he was upset to see his daughter crying.

"I saw image of ASI Abdul Rashid's daughter Zohra. After seeing her teary-eyed face, my heart cannot stop feeling her pain."

Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the security personnel, Home Minister Singh said, "I have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for you; he appreciated and acknowledged bravery and valour shown by you."

