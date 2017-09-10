Nation, Current Affairs

3 terrorists killed, 1 surrenders as Rajnath visits J&K's Srinagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 10, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
The killed terrorists have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Altaf Rather, both belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen.
The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Adil Hussain Dar from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (Photo: Representational Image)
 The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Adil Hussain Dar from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed and a third one surrendered before the security forces as a fire fight that began on Saturday evening in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district ended on Sunday.

The fighting broke out hours after Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, began a 4-day visit of the restive State.

The officials said that the encounter started after the security forces including the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian’s Barbugh, Imam Sahib area following specific information about the presence of militants.

They said that during the search operation, the militants hiding in the area opened fire at the security forces, triggering the encounter.

“Two terrorists identified as Altaf Ahmed Rather, a resident of Shopian’s Awneera Zainapora village and Tariq Ahmed Bhat of Barbugh were killed. Their third accomplice Adil Hussain Dar, a resident of Chitripora, Shopian, surrendered,” a statement issued by the police said.

It added that the slain militants were involved in a number of terror attacks including on the J&K policemen and the Army besides a bank robbery.

The encounter and another in north-western Baramulla district took place on a day when Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, began a 4-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir to hold a series of meetings to review the law and order situation and the pace of development works being executed under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.

In the second clash, Hizb-ul-Mujahedin’s district commander for Baramulla Shahid Ahmed Sheikh alias Shabir was killed in Reban area outside north-western town of Sopore on Sunday.

While the Home Minister was holding meetings with government functionaries, the security forces authorities and various stakeholders in summer capital Srinagar, the militants killed a J&K policeman Imtiyaz Ahmed and critically injured another Shakeel Ahmed 55 kilometres away in the southern Anantnag town the same day.

The Home Minister on Sunday visited the J&K police personnel at District Police Lines in Anantnag and later also their counterparts from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at its 90 Battalion headquarters in the town to tell them “You are brave” and that the country “is proud of you”.

Tags: adil hussain dar, lashkar-e-taiba, kashmir unrest, hizbul mujahideen
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked after discovering bladder stone the size of an ostrich egg

The man complained of pain and difficulty urinating (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Pakistani hairdresser can use up to 15 scissors at once

The barber charges close to Rs 100 for a 20 minute haircut (Photo: YouTube)
 

Premier League: 5 things learnt as Stoke City draws with Manchester United

(Photo: AP)
 

Girl from MP set to undergo treatment for condition that makes her shed skin

A hospital from Spain has agreed to treat her for free (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Aus: R Ashwin, Jadeja rested; Shami, Umesh recalled to squad for 1st 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 dead, several feared trapped as under-construction flyover collapses in Odisha

Works secretary Nalinikanta Pradhan said rescue teams with cranes and fire brigade persons have rushed to the spot. (Photo: DC/Akshaya Sahoo)

Schoolboy's murder: Father demands CBI probe, appeals against violence

Some of the demonstrators threw liquor bottles inside school premises to vent their ire against the school management, police said. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Kashmir will become heaven again, no power can come in the way: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh further said that he has ordered for bullet proof vehicles at police stations in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Country will wake up tomorrow to fight child sexual abuse with Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi said child abuse survivors, their families, some of the ministers as well as religious leaders of different faiths will also participate in Bharat Yatra. (Photo: Kailash Satyarthi)

Have courage to admit that note ban failed: Chidambaram to Modi

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham