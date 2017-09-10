Central Intelligence Bureau warning on attacks at airports

The IB has specifically asked all security agencies responsible for screening baggage to beef up security systems. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Central Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert to all state directors general of police of possible terror attacks on aviation facilities and transport hubs like Metro stations.

According to a ministry of home affairs note, the Central security agencies have informed all states about terrorists planning a range of attacks against commercial aviation targets.

“The recent terror plot that failed in Australia underscores the focus of such groups on devising innovative ways to attack aircraft and other transportation targets. Recent intelligence inputs are indicative of threats from explosives concealed inside personal electronics or small appliances and other personal items on planes or shipped airmails,”said the ministry note.

It also warned that terrorists are planning chemical attacks by creating toxic gases from materials available from a hardware store. Materials required for making toxic gases include chemical powders, pesticides, acids and water that could be disguised as materials like medicines, beverages, household cleaners or gardening supplies. The toxic gases pose a huge risk in closed spaces like aircraft, trains and buses.

In August, Australian security agencies arrested two persons, Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, of Sydney for trying to smuggle an improvised explosive device on Ethihad Airways flight. As the plan to get in the explosive device hidden in a meat grinder failed, the terrorists tried to use it to release chemical toxic gas.