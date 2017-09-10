Nation, Current Affairs

Central Intelligence Bureau warning on attacks at airports

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 2:32 am IST
The IB has specifically asked all security agencies responsible for screening baggage to beef up security systems.  
The IB has specifically asked all security agencies responsible for screening baggage to beef up security systems.   (Representational image)
 The IB has specifically asked all security agencies responsible for screening baggage to beef up security systems.   (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Central Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert to all state directors general of police of possible terror attacks on aviation facilities and transport hubs like Metro stations.

According to a ministry of home affairs note, the Central security agencies have informed all states about terrorists planning a range of attacks against commercial aviation targets.

“The recent terror plot that failed in Australia underscores the focus of such groups on devising innovative ways to attack aircraft and other transportation targets. Recent intelligence inputs are indicative of threats from explosives concealed inside personal electronics or small appliances and other personal items on planes or shipped airmails,”said the ministry note.

It also warned that terrorists are planning chemical attacks by creating toxic gases from materials available from a hardware store. Materials required for making toxic gases include chemical powders, pesticides, acids and water that could be disguised as materials like medicines, beverages, household cleaners or gardening supplies. The toxic gases pose a huge risk in closed spaces like aircraft, trains and buses.

The IB has specifically asked all security agencies responsible for screening baggage to beef up security systems.  

In August, Australian security agencies arrested two persons, Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, of Sydney for trying to smuggle an improvised explosive device on Ethihad Airways flight. As the plan to get in the explosive device hidden in a meat grinder failed, the terrorists tried to use it to release chemical toxic gas.

Tags: intelligence bureau (ib), terror attacks, metro stations, airports
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's formula for green Karnataka: Plant 25 crore trees

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda at a campaign rally in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon school principal suspended, special panel to probe 7-yr-old's killing

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)

3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham