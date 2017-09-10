3-day-long search operation at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter ends

Security forces stand guard at Satnam Chowk, the main entrance to the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, in Sirsa district of Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: The three-day long search operations at Sirsa's Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter concluded on Sunday.

Information and Public Relations Department of Haryana Government Deputy Director Satish Mehra informed that the operation has ended.

Mehra said that SMS, Internet and Railway services in Sirsa will resume from Monday.

"Search operation at Sirsa's Dera HQ completed. Court Commissioner will submit his report to Punjab and Haryana High Court. SMS, Internet and Railway services in Sirsa will resume from tomorrow. Curfew will remain imposed till tomorrow," he added.

He further said that relaxations will be given in the morning and in the evening.

On Saturday, a skin bank running inside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters without license was sealed.

Earlier, the search operations revealed the existence of an illegal explosives factory and firecrackers, which were promptly sealed.

A luxury car, computers, hard disks and plastic currency has already been seized from the dera over the first two days.

Earlier on September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders to conduct a search operation in the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized 33 licensed weapons from Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons included 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in two rape cases of 2002 by a CBI special court in Panchkula on August 25.

He was later sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and is lodged in the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak.