Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting in Delhi, temporarily call off strike

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 3:23 pm IST
The farmers had staged a protest for 40 days at Jantar Mantar.
Farmers from Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the Centre, in New Delhi, on April 3, 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 Farmers from Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the Centre, in New Delhi, on April 3, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A group of farmers, who resumed their protest in Chennai on Friday after ending their over a month-long stir in New Delhi pressing for various demands, on Saturday temporarily called off the protest following assurance from the chief minister that their demands would be met.

The farmers led by the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association chief P Ayyakannu had staged a protest for 40 days at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi pressing for various demands including comprehensive drought relief.

They withdrew the agitation on April 23 after Chief Minister K Palanisamy met them in New Delhi and promised to fulfil their demands.

However, they resumed an indefinite protest in Chennai on Friday alleging Palanisamy had failed to keep his promise given to them.

Ayyakannu on Saturday met Palanisamy and had a brief interaction with him.

After the meeting, Ayyakannu said it was decided to temporarily call off the stir following assurance from the chief minister that the state government would take necessary steps to solve their grievances.

"We have decided to withdraw the protest temporarily as he (Palanisamy) has assured us of looking into our demands.

If our demands are not met in two months, we will resume our protests," Ayyakannu told reporters.

The farmers have been demanding loan waiver, drought- relief package of Rs 40,000 crore and setting up of the Cauvery Management Board among others.

Tags: farmers, protests, tamil nadu, palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
 

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

The device, alleged as the Google Pixel XL 2, is not confirmed, but online rumours state that the device could be in test mode and probably sport the Snapdragon 835 chipset.
 

3 Pakistani men fathering 96 children believe 'God will provide'

Pakistan has the highest birth rate in South Asia at around three children per woman, according to the World Bank and government figures, and the census is expected to show that growth remains high. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kedarnath.
 

New calculator can estimate success of kidney transplant outcome

The calculator estimates the likelihood of the patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches two new HDR QLED gaming monitors

The QLED quantum dot technology claims to deliver a new metal core and support both approximately 125 per cent of the sRGB color spectrum and 95 per cent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI-P3) motion picture standard to deliver an exceptionally wide color range.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah calls Mahatma Gandhi ‘chatur baniya’, Cong demand apology

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Odisha: 8 killed, 2 seriously injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw

The mishap occurred as the driver of the good-laden truck lost control over the wheels at a turning. (Photo: DC)

Restoration of peace: MP CM on indefinite fast amid farmer protests

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

1 crew member dead, 2 suffer injuries as chopper crashes in Uttarakhand

A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 14 killed in 4 days

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham