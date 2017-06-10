Nation, Current Affairs

Not emotionless: MP CM commences indefinite fast for peace amid farmers

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Chouhan began his fast at around 11 am at the Dussera Maidan where he will hold an open 'durbar' for agitating farmers to meet him.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started on his  indefinite fast ‘for peace’ from Saturday, in an attempt to restore peace among the farming community of the state.

Chouhan said on Friday, "I am not emotionless, and therefore, I will sit at BHEL's Dussera ground on Saturday at 11 am. I appeal to the farmers to come forward and discuss all the issues."

Maintaining that his government would deal with miscreants with an iron fist, Chouhan said his fast is an attempt to ensure peace in the state.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are demanding better prices for their produce as also a waiver on loan repayments.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, with the former claiming that the latter was behind the chaos and violence in Mandsaur district that claimed six lives.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav attempted to reach Mandsaur earlier this week to commiserate with the agitating farmers, but police prevented their movement into the area.

Rahul Gandhi was even detained by the police under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before being released on bail after several hours.

He has claimed that the Centre is only firing at the farmers rather than providing them with solace and justice.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik has been seen on video repeatedly inciting party workers and farmers to burn down a police station in the area, even as she is being requested not to do so.

The video, which has gone viral, may further cement the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation that the "Congress is instigating farmers for political gains".

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Police detain one of the many farmers who was pelting stones in Phanda near Bhopal on Friday. At least, 156 people have been arrested for protesting so far. (Photo: PTI)

Mandsaur limps back to normal as stir subsides

However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period.
10 Jun 2017 12:40 AM
Another farmer dies at violence hit Mandsaur in MP. (Photo: File | Representation)

Farmer allegedly beaten up by cops dies in violence-hit Mandsaur

However, police said the circumstances of his death were unclear and they were investigating the matter.
09 Jun 2017 2:49 PM
Siddaramaiah writes to PM, claims ban on cattle sale ‘unconstitutional’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

TN: Unable to pay bribe, family forced to carry girl’s body out of mortuary

the family were asked to caThe dead body from the mortuary to the ambulance which did not have a freezer box. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra farmers’ stir: Another farmer commits suicide, 5th in 3 days

Five farmers die in three days due to indebtedness in Maharashtra. (Photo: Representation | PTI)

TN govt strong, rumours are by people who envy our achievements: EPS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

SC defends making Aadhar mandatory for ITR, PAN, says can curb terrorism

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
