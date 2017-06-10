Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Security beefed up at Kerala House amid rumours of 'beef fest'

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Police sources, however, said the information appeared to be a rumour.
Delhi Police said they received information from Kerala House officials about the matter and security was stepped up as a precautionary measure. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Police said they received information from Kerala House officials about the matter and security was stepped up as a precautionary measure. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Security at Kerala House on Jantar Mantar road in New Delhi was beefed up following reports of a political party planning a 'beef festival' there in the evening.

Delhi Police said they received information from Kerala House officials about the matter and security was stepped up as a precautionary measure.

"We were alerted by the Kerala House officials about an unverified information they received that some people belonging to a political party were planning to celebrate beef festival there at 6.30 PM.

"So we have deployed police force to handle them," said Deputy Commissioner of Police BK Singh.

Police sources, however, said the information appeared to be a rumour.

There was report that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has planned a 'beef festival' at the Kerala House in the evening.

Party MP DP Tripathi, however, termed the report as "baseless".

Last week, a "cow vigilante" group, claiming to belong to the Bharatiya Gauraksha Kranti, allegedly barged into Kerala House to protest the beef festivals recently held in the southern state.

Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta had sought more security for the state guest house to protect it from "groups with vested interests", who could create trouble over the ongoing beef controversy.

Two years ago, Kerala House was mired in a similar controversy after the Delhi Police raided its canteen on receiving a complaint that it served beef.

However, the Kerala government and the canteen authorities denied the charge, saying it was buffalo meat.

Tags: kerala house, delhi, security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 13 Pakistani intruders killed in last 96 hours, says Army

Army alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 13 killed in 4 days

Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Won't call off fast unless peace returns in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Aadhaar 'must' for Income Tax return filing, new PAN from July 1: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) on Saturday made it clear that Aadhaar will be a 'must' for filing of Income Tax Returns or for obtaining a new PAN from July 1.(Representational Image)

Venkaiah Naidu says no scam or corruption in BJP's 3 year rule

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham