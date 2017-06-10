Nation, Current Affairs

1 crew member dead, 2 suffer injuries as chopper crashes in Uttarakhand

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
All 5 passengers in the Agusta 119 helicopter, headed to Haridwar from Badrinath, were reported safe.
A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dehradun: A crew member was killed and two pilots suffered injuries when a helicopter carrying pilgrims met with an accident while taking off from the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

All the five passengers were reportedly safe.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi said that an engineer, who was part of the crew, died in the accident, while the two pilots suffered injuries.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said on the phone that the engineer was hit by rotor blades.

The police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down.

The accident took place around 0745 hrs.

The Agusta 119 helicopter, belonging to Mumbai-based private operator Krestal Aviation, was on its way from Badrinath to Haridwar.

The DGCA said it was investigating the matter.

Tags: badrinath temple, accident, directorate general of civil aviation, agusta 119 helicopter
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kedarnath.
 

New calculator can estimate success of kidney transplant outcome

The calculator estimates the likelihood of the patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches two new HDR QLED gaming monitors

The QLED quantum dot technology claims to deliver a new metal core and support both approximately 125 per cent of the sRGB color spectrum and 95 per cent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI-P3) motion picture standard to deliver an exceptionally wide color range.
 

When Arjun Tendulkar and not Sachin Tendulkar grabbed the eyeballs at Lord’s; video

As the scribes hastily started clicking photographs, Arjun Tendulkar's facial expression was one of amusement bordering on irritation. He quietly walked past the media into the nets, spoke to his coach and then started batting against spinners. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ajit Agarkar backs Virat Kohli’s India to lift ICC Champions Trophy

India suffered defeat at the hands of a gutsy Sri Lanka, who chased down a massive 321-run target but Ajit Agarkar believes that the Virat Kohli led side are still favourites to lift the Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Skype won't work on your phone anymore, here's why

Skype recently integrated a Snapchat-style feature called Highlights into the app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Gurez; 14 dead in 4 days

Representational Image (Photo: File)

TN: BJP chief Tamilisai gets threat letter quoted with explosive material

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah writes to PM, claims ban on cattle sale ‘unconstitutional’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

TN: Unable to pay bribe, family forced to carry girl’s body out of mortuary

the family were asked to caThe dead body from the mortuary to the ambulance which did not have a freezer box. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra farmers’ stir: Another farmer commits suicide, 5th in 3 days

Five farmers die in three days due to indebtedness in Maharashtra. (Photo: Representation | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham