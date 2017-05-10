Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Pink bed sheets in government hospitals have BJP seeing red

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 10, 2017, 3:45 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 4:11 am IST
The government is misusing funds provided by the Centre,” said BJP Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy.
Telangana BJP saw red over the pink bed sheets being spread in government hospitals in the state.
Hyderabad: As expected, the TS BJP saw red over the pink bed sheets being spread in government hospitals in the state. The party also made it clear that it would ask the Central government to intervene and check the “harassment, blackmail and forcible induction of BJP local bodies leaders into the TRS”, allegedly by the ruling party.

“Let there be pink TRS office, pink bedroom for KCR or let him bathe in pink water. But hospitals have since 70 years used green and white bed sheets and they have been turned pink now. The government is misusing funds provided by the Centre,” said BJP Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy here on Tuesday.

Stating that never in the past had Telugu Desam or Congress forced Opposition leaders to join the ruling parties, Mr Kishan Reddy said he would write to the Central government and all Union ministers to question Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministers when they visit New Delhi. He added, “If the Centre does something similar, what would KCR do? When people selected their leaders, TRS is punishing them.”

Alleging that the media too was threatened, Mr Kishan Reddy said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had paid the price for crossing the Laxman Rekha and curtailing freedom of the press. “In UP, Akhilesh Yadav too had behaved in a similar fashion,” he said. “If this trend continues, people will teach a lesson to the TRS in 2019 elections,” Mr Kishan Reddy said.

Asked about TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments against the BJP’s attempts to strengthen its base, the MLA said, “Uttam Kumar Reddy is out. No point in discussing. The Congress is ‘yesterday’s party’ and not a party of tomorrow.”

He said that the TRS government was trying to take control of the Opposition-ruled local bodies and forcing local bodies’ leaders to join TRS. Those refusing are coerced by MLAs and some officials, he said.

Mr Kishan Reddy cited the case of Narayanpet Municipal chairperson Anusuya, Mahbubnagar councillor Baleshwaramma and several others. “TRS leaders and some officials make it clear to the Opposition leaders that no funds will be released and they would face suspension if they don’t join the TRS,” he said. Referring to Utnoor incident, he said police targeted only one section of the people.

Tags: pink bed sheets, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

