Nara Lokesh’s ‘part-timer’ remark hits Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 10, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Vernacular social platforms have highlighted Mr Lokesh’s remarks, made before his Visakhapatnam tour.
Vijayawada: TD general-secretary Nara Lokesh’s remarks on part-timers in politics have become fodder for social media platforms.

Netizens have started discussing the seriousness of Mr Lokesh’s observations on the present political scenario. A few social platforms also suggested that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan give up Twitter as he needed to become a “full-timer”.

Though Mr Lokesh’s remarks were aimed at Jr. NTR, they prompted political parties in the state to reorganise their teams for the 2019 battle.

The IT minister, in reply to a query posed by this correspondent over Jr NTR’s responsibilities in the coming elections, said that the TD welcomes anybody who could dedicate themselves “fulltime” to the party. He also stated that there was no part time platform in the TD.

Mr Lokesh’s remarks raised eyebrows of many within TD, especially its first-generation leaders.

“When Jr NTR is into films actively, how can he dedicate his fulltime to the party,” a Krishna district TD senior asked, adding that Jr NTR’s presence is value addition to the TD during election season.

While seniors in TD may share these views, the party’s younger generation supports the IT Minister.

“Lokesh has a clear vision. He knows that fulltimers’ presence makes TD a sensible political party in 2019 elections,” a MLA opined. Jana Sena sympathisers are also complaining about Mr Kalyan’s part-time Twitter politics.

“Pawan Kalyan claims he can deal with taller challenges and he appears only on Twitter. How would it be easy for any party to face a battle without any proper mechanism?” a Krishna district Jana Sena leader asked.

He also lauded observations made by Mr Lokesh about fulltimers. “Pawan Kalyan should learn from Lokesh,” the Janasena leader observed.

