Do not allow triple talaq to be politicised, says Modi

A delegation of leaders from the Muslim community under the umbrella of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In yet another attempt to reach out to the minorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Muslim community should not allow the triple talaq issue to be politicised, and urged Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind leaders to initiate the process of reforms.

Mr Modi, at a meeting with a 25-member delegation of Muslim leaders under the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind umbrella, reiterated his views voiced a few days back when he had expressed the hope that intellectuals from the community would come forward to fight the practice.

Mr Modi’s remarks came against the backdrop of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury saying that the Prime Minister’s “campaign against triple talaq is a communal campaign”.

Mr Modi also said that the new generation in India must not be allowed to fall victim to the rising global tide of extremism.

Praising Mr Modi’s vision, members of the delegation expressed hope that the “nationwide trust” that he has among the people will ensure prosperity and well-being of all segments of society, the statement said.

Expressing concern at the situation in Kashmir valley, members of the delegation said that only Modi can resolve the issue.

The BJP has, meanwhile, decided to go all out to woo the minority community, particularly with the backward communities, including OBCs and dalits, moving towards the BJP. But the party’s primary target remains backward Muslims. Both the BJP and the Centre are now trying to sell the new legislation, that gives constitutional status to the OBC commission, to backward Muslims.

Minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is leading the charge to woo the backward Muslims, on Tuesday said the poor Muslims have been unable to take advantage of welfare measures.

Addressing Muslims from various states, Mr Naqvi said parties like the Congress, Trinamul and the JD(U) had come to power on the strength of Muslims’ support, but had blocked the Bill that would have “benefited” the backward members of the community.

Mr Modi told party leaders at the BJP national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar to reach out to the backward Muslims. He said then they will also stand to benefit from the Bill, which envisages the setting up of a National Commission for Socially and Educationally BCs with judicial powers and constitutional status.