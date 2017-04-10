 BREAKING !  :  Kulbhushan Jadhav in a video released by Pakistani intelligence. (Photo: AFP) India won’t release Pak prisoners after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty
 
Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan?

Jadav was arrested by the Pakistan army in March last year, claiming that he was an Indian spy working for intel agency RAW.
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadav was sentenced to death by Pakistan army on Monday after a military court found him guilty of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Here is the story until now:

  1. A former Indian Navy officer, Kulbhushan Jadav was arrested on March 24, 2016, in a raid near the border town of Chaman in Balochistan on the charges of espionage.
  2. According to the Pakistan government, Jadav had admitted that he had been directing various activities in Karachi and Balochistan at the behest of RAW since 2013. He had also confessed of playing a role in deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.
  3. Pakistan government officials released a six-minute video in which Kulbhushan Jadav, claimed he is working for India's top intel agency RAW and that he is still with the Indian Navy.
  4. In the video, Jadav said that he began working as an intel recruit after the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 and that he then set up a small business in Iran in 2003 which provided him cover for frequent trips to Pakistan before becoming a RAW agent in 2013.
  5. He added that he was caught while trying to cross into Pakistan from Iran on March 3.
  6. On the contrary, India maintained that he retired from the Navy in 2002 and has had nothing to do with the Indian government when he was arrested from Balochistan.
  7. Official sources in New Delhi rubbished the purported ‘confession’ and said it was Pakistan's ‘propagandist ploy’ to deflect the attention from its own problem of ‘home-grown terrorism’.
  8. The Indian government, had also issued at least five to six note verbales to the Pakistan foreign ministry to get consular access to Jadav, but Islamabad had showed no signs of allowing it.
  9. Incidentally, they were reports in the Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz saying that Islamabad does not have enough or conclusive evidence against Jadav. But however, the Foreign Ministry responded saying the statements were false, adding that there was ‘irrefutable evidence’.
  10. As per reports, Kulbhushan Jadav was born on April 16, 1970, in Maharashtra. He joined the National Defence Academy in 1987 and was assigned to engineering branch in Indian Navy in 1991.
