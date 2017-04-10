Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India summons Pak, says trial held in secret

New Delhi: India on Monday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit after former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested in Pakistan last year on espionage charges, was sentenced to death by Pakistan military.

“If this sentence against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the Government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder,” said India.

Indian foreign secretary issued demarche, saying proceedings that led to sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav are farcical.

“Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran and his presence in Pakistan was never explained. India asked for access 13 times, but Pakistan did not permit,” India said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan military sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. "The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence," the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was "tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923," ISPR said.

Jadhav "confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan, through impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi," the ISPR said.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa "has confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM," it added.

Jadhav, a retired Naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan from Balochistan on March 3 last year for allegedly spying for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

India had denied that Jadhav was a R&AW spy, but said that he was a retired Naval officer. However, Pakistan had refused to extradite him.

Pakistan's foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz had alleged that he was involved in "subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan". In March last year, Pakistan released what it claimed to be Kulbhushan's video confession.