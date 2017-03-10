NIA must appeal Ajmer blast verdict, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday demanded the National Investigation Agency file an appeal in the Ajmer Dargah blast case in a higher court.

Mr Owaisi told reporters here that the NIA must appeal against the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand so that justice is done and he is punished. “All guilty in the case must be punished. RSS workers were also involved in the blast along with Abhinav Bharat member Aseemanand, Harshad Solnaki, Chandrashekhar Leve, Mukesh Vasani, Lokesh Sharma, Mehul alias Mafat Bhai alias Mahesh Bhai Gohil and Bharat Mohan Lal Ratishwar,” the MP said.