Nation, Current Affairs

Quid pro quo investments case: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Lotus Pond property attached

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Enforcement director issues public notice stating that it has taken possession of property.
Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a public notice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking possession of the properties of AP Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his companies, his house and the building hosting the YSR Congress headquarters at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills, in connection with the quid pro quo investments case.

The ED’s Hyderabad zonal office stated in the notice that the provisional attachment order issued in June 2016 was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority in November. It was alleged that companies owned by Mr Reddy received bribes as investments for the favours done by his father, the then chief minister of AP, the late YSR.

ED bars property transfer
The ED notice said: “We have taken possession of properties which shall be at the disposal of the Enforcement Directorate until further order and the properties shall be kept intact by all the concerned for the further proceedings under the PMLA.”

a

The ED has prohibited and restricted until further order transferring or charging in any manner and it is prohibited to receive the properties by purchase gift, mortgage, pledge or any other means.

An ED official said, “We have issued notice for possession and 10 days time will be given to them as per the procedure. High Court also mentioned that notice has to be given. Those concerned may come and represent or produce documents related to rental agreements if any and any other issues pertaining to the properties. The properties include those in Lotus Pond. We will act further after the notice period ends.”

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family continue to live in the Lotus Pond residence and YSRC headquarters. YSRC MP and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s auditor V. Vijay Sai Reddy said, “The High Court has already issued a stay regarding the fixed deposits possession. We will approach the court regarding this notice on the immovable properties. Immovable properties can’t be taken into possession without giving time as per the rules.”

On December 21, 2016, the Hyderabad High Court had granted stay on the provisional attachment of properties of one of the companies, Bharathi Cements. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s counsel had argued that there is a statutory period of 45 days time to avail of legal remedies against the order of the adjudicating authority.

The ED told the court that for taking possession of immovable properties, it would issue notices to the petitioners and give them an opportunity to avail of legal remedies under the Act. The judge had said that the status quo shall be maintained with regard to the fixed deposits.

Tags: quid pro quo case, jagan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Peace will ensure faster economic growth: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan Buddhists, with the organisers of National Women’s Parliament in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

ec gets Hyderabad HC notice on fake voters

Hyderabad High Court

Secunderabad station gets Rs 282 crore

Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: Cash bags to decide Kadapa polls

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

After payday, one-third of ATMs running dry in Hyderabad

Nearly one-third of ATMs in the city are facing cash shortage since February 1 due to variety of reasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham