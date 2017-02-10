India issues demarche to China on Masood Azhar issue

New Delhi: Upset over China blocking the US move against Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar, India has issued a demarche to China on the issue.

The matter was taken up by the ministry of external affairs with the Chinese ambassador in New Delhi and the Indian envoy in Beijing has also raised the matter with the Chinese foreign ministry, sources said.

New Delhi on Thursday also hit out at China for its remarks that there was no consensus over the US’ proposal to ban Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar at the UN, saying if there is a change in the Chinese position, there will be a consensus as well.