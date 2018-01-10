search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah dubs Siddaramaiah govt as anti-Hindu; CM says won't tolerate BJP

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Shah says Siddaramaiah government has deprived the people of benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.
Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: File)
 Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation."

 

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said the Siddaramaiah government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. 

In a no-holds-barred attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organisations, a charge rubbished by the saffron party.

"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal also have terrorists within," he said taking his attack on the ruling Congress' principal rival to a new level ahead of the state assembly polls due early this year.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagara district, the chief minister said the government would not tolerate whoever indulges in terrorist activities.

"Whether it is the Popular Front of India (PFI), Social  Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Bajarang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or any other organisation... if they indulge in disturbing harmony and brotherhood in the society, and spread communalism, they will not be tolerated," he added.

Asked whether he will send a report to the Centre for banning such organisations, Siddaramaiah said, "...we have to get documents to say that they are indulging in such activities."

Tags: siddaramaiah, amit shah, bjp, ujjwala yojana, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9 signs you could be magnesium deficient

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
 

New breast cancer test could help spare women from chemotherapy

Scientists develop breast cancer test that could help spare women from chemotherapy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)
 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will accept 2.44 per cent wage hike: TN transport unions seek talks with govt

As many as 17 trade unions, including those affiliated to the DMK and Left parties, are on an indefinite strike. (Photo: File)

After almost 16 yrs, 2002 Gulberg Society massacre accused arrested

Gulberg Society, a pre-dominantly Muslim colony in Ahmedabad, was attacked by a mob on February 28, 2002, killing 69 persons. (Photo: PTI/File)

TN bus strike: Palanisamy announces Rs 750 cr for retired workers

Palanisamy recalled the state government's various sops, including diesel subsidy and financial assistance of Rs 5,138.57 crore, given between 2011 and 2017 to the state-run transport corporations. (Photo: PTI/File)

Manohar Parrikar gives green signal to 'Padmavat' release in Goa

The movie, based on the legend of Hindu Rajput queen Rani Padmini, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Army killed 138 Pak soldiers in tactical operations in 2017

The Indian army has been adopting an increasingly 'tough' approach in dealing with ceasefire violations and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham