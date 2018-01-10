Amit Shah dubs Siddaramaiah govt as anti-Hindu; CM says won't tolerate BJP

Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation."

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said the Siddaramaiah government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.

In a no-holds-barred attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organisations, a charge rubbished by the saffron party.

"They are themselves like terrorists in a way. BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal also have terrorists within," he said taking his attack on the ruling Congress' principal rival to a new level ahead of the state assembly polls due early this year.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagara district, the chief minister said the government would not tolerate whoever indulges in terrorist activities.

"Whether it is the Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Bajarang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or any other organisation... if they indulge in disturbing harmony and brotherhood in the society, and spread communalism, they will not be tolerated," he added.

Asked whether he will send a report to the Centre for banning such organisations, Siddaramaiah said, "...we have to get documents to say that they are indulging in such activities."