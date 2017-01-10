Nation, Current Affairs

Welfare of forces priority, but troops satisfied: govt on BSF man's videos

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 10, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 11:08 am IST
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had alleged that bad quality food is served to troops, and sometimes they also go hungry.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
 BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday took serious note of the videos shot by Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who alleged that troops were served bad quality food and even had to starve on some days.

After posting the videos, the constable has been shifted from the Line of Control to the headquarters of his 29 battalion in Poonch.

Taking cognisance of Yadav's complaints, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Welfare of our security forces absolute priority. Any anomaly to be dealt with firmly.”

However, he added that he had found a “high-level of satisfaction” among the jawans during his visits to the border.

sdaaaaaaaaa

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted on Monday night, saying he had seen the videos and that he has sought a report from the BSF to ‘take appropriate action’.

“We only get a ‘parantha’ and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables... we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get ‘dal’ (pulses) which only has ‘haldi’ (turmeric) and salt... with roti. This is the quality of the food we get... how can a jawan do his duty?” Yadav had said in the 3 videos.

“I request the Prime Minister to get this probed... no one shows our plight,” Yadav alleged.

He said he "may not be here" hinting action might be taken against him and urged people to take the issue forward so that corrective action is taken.

He further alleged that at times jawans have to go to sleep "empty stomach".

The videos shot by the constable deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir have prompted the BSF to initiate an inquiry after the allegations sparked outrage. However, officials added that Yadav’s record in the BSF was poor, with constant absenteeism, chronic alcoholism and rudeness towards seniors the particular programmes.

Tags: border security force (bsf), tej bahadur yadav, kiren rijiju, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: Facebook)

Served bad quality food, alleges BSF jawan in video; inquiry ordered

He further alleged that at times jawans have to go to sleep ‘empty stomach’.
09 Jan 2017 9:16 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Android one can get

A whopping Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version of the Pixel XL seems like burning a hole in your bank balance.
 

Yograj Singh targets MS Dhoni again as Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback to Team India

Yograj Singh has once targeted MS Dhoni saying Dhoni’s decision to step down from India’s limited-overs captaincy has led to Yuvraj Singh’s comeback to the Indian side. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Cheque for the priest, bathroom for the bride: Unique cashless wedding in Jharkhand

(Representational Image)
 

CES highlights: Tech to expect ahead in 2017

There are a few practical pointers to personal technology trends that would touch us in 2017.
 

This sketch of Saif-Kareena’s son Taimur is just too adorable

Saif and Kareena with the baby and Saif posing with the sketch.
 

In Gujarat for Vibrant Summit, Modi skips yoga to have breakfast with mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Printing of Rs 2,000 notes should be stopped in future: Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)

Chitfund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s CBI remand extended

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Security forces kill 1 terrorist in Bandipora encounter

The encounter broke out in Parray Mohalla Hajin area of Bandipore district. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

5 members of a family killed after 2-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

The building collapsed during the wee hours of Tuesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Govt advised demonetisation on Nov 7, day before Modi's announcement: RBI

The RBI had recommended to the government introduction of Rs 5000 and Rs 10000 notes as early as November 2014, but there was no mention of demonetisation at the time. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham