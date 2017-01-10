Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-merchant navy officer who killed father had deep hatred for him: police

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2017, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 7:47 am IST
Rahul Matta locked himself inside the neighbour's kitchen and switched on the gas connection when police tried to arrest him.
Rahul Matta had allegedly killed his father R P Matta on Sunday and then attacked a neighbour who intervened in the matter. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: The 37-year-old dismissed merchant navy officer, who allegedly killed his father and then set off a cylinder blast on Sunday, had "extreme hatred" for his father who had disowned him after he got married to a divorcee with two kids, police said on Monday.

Rahul Matta had allegedly killed his father R P Matta on Sunday and then attacked a neighbour who intervened in the matter.

He had locked himself inside the neighbour's kitchen and switched on the gas connection when police tried to arrest him. He lit a matchstick that caused an explosion that injured 11 policemen, when there entered the house after breaking the door.

Rahul had sustained injuries to his hand.

During interrogation, he told that he had "extreme hatred" for his father who had disowned him after he got married to a divorcee with two kids, police said, adding that he has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by the court.

Police said Matta's post-mortem could not be performed as they were awaiting his second son, who lives in the US, to arrive in New Delhi.

Rahul's mother Vibha is an asthma patient and has not been keeping well after the incident. Her condition worsened last night and had to be taken to a hospital from where she was discharged on Monday, they said.

