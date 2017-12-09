search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

China trying to meddle into India’s northeast insurgency issue: security sources

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 9, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
The security sources also said that China was pushing NSCN-K not to join Naga peace-talks.
Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet. (Photo: File/Representational)

Guwahati: The security agencies of India are extremely worried over the way China has been trying to meddle into insurgency of northeastern states operating from their bases in Myanmar.

Disclosing that security agencies have definite information on Chinese agency trying to get the details of Naga-talks, security sources in the home ministry told this newspaper that China was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khaplang faction of NSCN doesn’t join the ongoing peace-process in Nagaland.

 

Pointing out that frequency of meeting between Chinese intelligence sleuths and northeast insurgent leaders have also gone up, security sources said that relationship between India and China is not good but has stabilised after Doklam.

Informing that India and China has also formed joint task-force to deal with trans-border activities of insurgent groups, security sources said that China was reluctant on acting on intelligence shared under the mechanism.

Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet.

Recalling that Indian intelligence agencies had specific input on Chinese agencies provoking Northeast insurgents to oppose Dalai Lama’s Assam visit recently, security sources said that China had agreed to form joint task force with India in view of the growing problem in its Xingyang province.

Regretting that stand of China on bilateral cooperation on insurgency front may prove to be counter productive for themselves, security sources said that India is extremely worried about their growing interference and meddling into affairs of insurgency.

Security sources said that if NSCN (K) decides to join the Naga peace-process, it would be difficult for most of the Northeast insurgent groups to survive in Myanmar. 

China knows these facts very well, security sources said adding that China has been using the northeast insurgent leaders and facilitating them all kind of help including shelter for top insurgent leaders.

Tags: security agencies, insurgency issue, naga-talks, sino-indo ties
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
 

IMDb Top stars of Indian cinema 2017: 3 Khans and Baahubali stars dominate

While Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have had a massive fan following since years, the rise of Baahubali stars' popularity is great to see.
 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after their colleague opens fire

Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Cong's claim of EVM tampering through bluetooth in Gujarat baseless: EC

Earlier, as voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was underway, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complained of possible EVM tampering at three polling booths in a Muslim-dominated area of Porbandar, a seat he is contesting. (Photo: AP)

C'garh: Civic official seeks sexual favours from woman over toilet construction

The woman told police that the accused threatened to demolish her house, by terming it illegal, if she did not accept his proposal. (Representational Image)

Father not guilty, hasn’t done anything: Daughter of Kannada tabloid editor

Ravi Belagere was arrested on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

RK Nagar bypoll: Returning Officer removed after actor Vishal's disqualification row

Actor Vishal's last-ditch efforts to enter the high-stakes electoral contest in RK Nagar fell flat on Thursday after he failed to 'locate' the two proposers, who had alleged that their signatures were forged, and produce them before Velusamy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham