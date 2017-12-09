China trying to meddle into India’s northeast insurgency issue: security sources

Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet. (Photo: File/Representational)

Guwahati: The security agencies of India are extremely worried over the way China has been trying to meddle into insurgency of northeastern states operating from their bases in Myanmar.

Disclosing that security agencies have definite information on Chinese agency trying to get the details of Naga-talks, security sources in the home ministry told this newspaper that China was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Khaplang faction of NSCN doesn’t join the ongoing peace-process in Nagaland.

Pointing out that frequency of meeting between Chinese intelligence sleuths and northeast insurgent leaders have also gone up, security sources said that relationship between India and China is not good but has stabilised after Doklam.

Informing that India and China has also formed joint task-force to deal with trans-border activities of insurgent groups, security sources said that China was reluctant on acting on intelligence shared under the mechanism.

Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet.

Recalling that Indian intelligence agencies had specific input on Chinese agencies provoking Northeast insurgents to oppose Dalai Lama’s Assam visit recently, security sources said that China had agreed to form joint task force with India in view of the growing problem in its Xingyang province.

Regretting that stand of China on bilateral cooperation on insurgency front may prove to be counter productive for themselves, security sources said that India is extremely worried about their growing interference and meddling into affairs of insurgency.

Security sources said that if NSCN (K) decides to join the Naga peace-process, it would be difficult for most of the Northeast insurgent groups to survive in Myanmar.

China knows these facts very well, security sources said adding that China has been using the northeast insurgent leaders and facilitating them all kind of help including shelter for top insurgent leaders.