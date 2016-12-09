Nation, Current Affairs

Pranab Mukherjee asks Opposition members to debate and not disrupt Houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 3:05 am IST
The comments of the President came in the midst of Parliamentary logjam for over a fortnight over the issue of demonetisation.
President Pranab Mukherjee during the Electoral Reforms for Stronger Democracy event in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee during the Electoral Reforms for Stronger Democracy event in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced a complete washout with the Opposition refusing to Parliament function, the President, Mr Pranab Mukherjee in a stinging attack Thursday said the House is not a place for dharna and disruption which amounts to “gagging of majority” by the minority.

Opposition members protesting in the Lok Sabha over the demonetisation issue were on Thursday warned of strict action if they attempted to disturb any member who has been called to speak by the Chair.

Himself a veteran Parliamentarian before he became the President, Mr Mukherjee told MPs that they are meant to discuss and transact business and not to disrupt.

“Disruption is totally unacceptable in Parliamentary system. People send representatives to speak and not to sit on dharna and not to create any trouble on the floor,” he said speaking on “Electoral reforms for a stronger democracy” on the occasion of Defence Estates Day Lecture here.

“Disruption means you are hurt, you are gagging majority. Majority never participates in this disruption. Only minority comes to the well, shouts slogans, stops the proceedings and creates a situation in which the Chair has no option but to adjourn the House. This is totally unacceptable,” Mr Mukherjee said.

The comments of the President came in the midst of Parliamentary logjam for over a fortnight over the issue of demonetisation.

Noting that Parliament is in session for only a few weeks in a year he said, “For demonstration, you can choose any other places. But for God’s sake, do your job. You are meant to transact business. You are meant to devote your time for exercising the authority of members, particularly Lok Sabha members over money and finance.”

“Fact remains that this (disruption) has become a practice which should not be acceptable at all. Whatever be the differences, we have the opportunity, to speak our mind, to speak freely and no court can interfere in what I say on the floor of the House,” he said.

Mr Mukherjee said that even if a member is levelling an allegation against someone, no court can prosecute him because he has said so on the floor of the House. “This type of freedom should not be misused by causing disruption,” he said.

Tags: demonetisation, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana govt allows all crops for Yasangi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Singur reaches waterless zone; to provide water to 48,000 acres

T. Harish Rao

Centre makes it easy for civil servants as warnings won't be counted as 'penalty'

Centre amend rules after several officials complained that they were being denied promotions just because of a warning issued to them (Representational Image)

Hyderabad HC gives Centre a week to respond on cash crunch

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana government objects to Polavaram project in AP

Polavaram irrigation project. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham