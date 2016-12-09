Nation, Current Affairs

Income-Tax sleuths warn about flaws in banking industry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 6:36 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 6:53 am IST
Cop exposed major chinks in the banking industry when they arrested four bankers for allegedly helping to launder lakhs of money.
The RBI would like to think it is magenta, but it looks more pink in the eyes of the people with even Amitabh Bachchan quipping that his movie is now more popular thanks to the pink notes.
 The RBI would like to think it is magenta, but it looks more pink in the eyes of the people with even Amitabh Bachchan quipping that his movie is now more popular thanks to the pink notes.

Chennai: In raid after raid income-tax officials have been digging out large stashes in bundles of Rs 2,000 notes in the last few weeks clearly indicating that black money hoarders have managed to charge their undisclosed assets to new pink notes of Rs 2,000.

The RBI would like to think it is magenta, but it looks more pink in the eyes of the people with even Amitabh Bachchan quipping that his movie is now more popular thanks to the pink notes.

Thursday’s seizure of Rs 88 crore worth new notes from the premises linked to J. Sekhar Reddy, a TTD board member and PWD contractor in Chennai, once again proving that those with influence have managed to change huge quantities of money with the connivance of bank officials. And this while ordinary people are forced to stand in the Sun in front of banks to get their Rs 4000 or so from their hard earned money deposited in the bank.

Income-tax officials have been freely hinting that bankers have been using details of hundreds of accounts holders in the banks – and they could very well belong to you and me - to exchange notes against those accounts and help black money holders to change currency notes in large scale. The commission for doing this might go up to 20 per cent.

As these transactions against your account details cannot be reflected in the account book, bankers use account details from know your customer (KYC) dossiers in order to exchange old notes into new ones.

“You will never know if the banker had used your identity or bank details to exchange old notes belonging to somebody else as it was never recorded in your account statement. By the time government came to know about it and started taking action against bankers, the damage was already done,” an I-T official noted.

This is how crores of rupees in bundles of new pink coloured Rs 2,000 notes ended up in the hands of influential people while aam aadmi waited in queues patiently every day to withdraw money from banks, the official noted.

Chennai police exposed major chinks in the banking industry when they arrested four bankers for allegedly helping to launder lakhs of money.

Tags: currency demonetisation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AP forest school faces new hurdle

The existing forest academy in Hyderabad was allotted to Telangana state leaving Andhra Pradesh with no academy.(Representational Image)

Going cashless is still a dream for Kakinada Municipal Corporation

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo: PTI)

Kurnool: Proddatur town's commercial banks go under scanner

Proddatur in Kadapa district has become a Mecca of money exchange.

Guntur: Shortage of liquid cash hits Ayyappa devotees

Sabarimala Ayyappan temple

Deficit rainfall hits Flamingo festival in Andhra Pradesh

The parched water tank at Nelapattu Birds Sanctuary in Nellore district. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham