YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asks for discharge, gets nod to go to UK

Hyderabad: The CBI special court here on Friday posted AP Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s discharge petition to September 22 for further arguments.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advocates sought his discharge from the cases. The court has discharged a few IAS officials in the case related to quid pro quo investments of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani is likely to appear on behalf of Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy to argue his case in court.

The cases pertaining to investments in companies like Vanpic, Jagati Publications, Bharati Cement and Ramky Pharma. CBI prosecutors opposed the discharge petition. The CBI court allowed Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to London from September 11 to September 18 for his daughter’s admission to the Cambridge University college.