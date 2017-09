At least 10 policemen were also injured in the clashes that took place in Jaipur’s Ramganj area. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Jaipur: One policeman was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday when locals clashed with police in Jaipur’s Ramganj area after a cop allegedly hit a woman. Angry locals also torched vehicles.

Curfew was imposed in the area and mobile internet services were suspended, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.