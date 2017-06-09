Farmer's suicide note: Bury me after Devendra Fadnavis comes

Mumbai: A debt-ridden Solapur farmer, Dhanaji Jadhav (45), committed suicide on Wednesday night, by hanging himself from a tree near his house at Veet village in Karmala tehsil. He left behind a suicide note with specific instructions for his family – ‘Don’t cremate me till CM Devendra Fadnavis comes here’. The deceased, who has 2.5 acres of cultivable land, had a debt of around Rs 60,000, according to the police. He was also burdened with loans from private lenders. The suicide note, which was addressed to his family and friends, said, “I am a farmer, Dhanaji Chandrakant Jadhav. I am committing suicide today. Please take my body to the village and do not cremate me till CM Devendra Fadnavis comes here.”

Jadhav is survived by his wife and two children. According to Solapur collector Rajendra Bhonsale, it was difficult to ascertain whether Jadhav was incited to take this drastic measure of ending his life for a meagre debt amount of Rs 60,000. “The bank that gave him the loan said he was not pressurised to pay off the amount,” he said.