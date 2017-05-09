Nation, Current Affairs

Sunanda Pushkar's body was moved, death scene 'tampered': report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:17 am IST
The channel claimed that Sunanda’s body was moved from room no. 307 to 345 of Leela.
Sunanda Pushkar with former Union minister Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sunanda Pushkar with former Union minister Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A TV news channel on Monday claimed that former Union minister Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar body was moved from one place to another at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

After airing 19 telephonic conversation between a correspondent and a close aide of Mr Tharoor, who was present at the hotel, Republic TV said that the Congress leader had re-visited the hotel after leaving it at 6.30 am, which he had “concealed” before investigating agencies.

The channel claimed that Sunanda’s body was moved from room No. 307 to 345 of Leela, alleging that the murder scene and body was tampered with before investigation.

Delhi police chief Amulya Patna said investigation is on the case. He declined to comment further. The channel claimed that Pushkar’s clothes were removed from the hotel and she was allegedly prevented from speaking with the media.

Quoting the aide, the channel claimed there was some argument between the couple, which went on till the wee hours of the day she died.

The aide was quoted as saying that Pushkar had gone to sleep at 6.30 am.

On January 17, 2014, Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Mr Tharoor, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Leela Palace in New Delhi, a day after she had a spat on Twitter with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

On January 16, Pushkar had tweeted some material which hinted to a possible romantic liaison between Mr Tharoor and Ms Tarar.

The tweets in question were said to be Blackberry Messenger messages that Ms Tarar had sent to Mr Tharoor.

The autopsy report at that time had hinted that she had died of an overdose of sleeping pills. However, the report was inconclusive as to how she died and whether it was a suicide.

During investigation, Pushkar’s viscera samples were sent to AIIMS. It was only after they failed to detect any poisonous substance that the samples were handed over to the FBI in Washington.

Tags: shashi tharoor, sunanda pushkar, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Outright lies: Shashi Tharoor trashes new reports on Sunanda’s death

A new report had suggested that Sunanda Pushkar's body was allegedly moved after her death and the murder scene was tampered.
09 May 2017 8:33 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana entertained audiences with their singing at a special concert held to promote their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann enthrall audiences with their singing skills at concert
'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bill Clinton co-writes White House thriller with author James Patterson

Clinton is collaborating with bestselling US author James Patterson on "The President is Missing" to be published in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | HTC U 11 paint in red

Red colour variant of HTC U 11 (Photo : a screengrab from Onleaks and 91mobile render video)
 

5 Samsung Galaxy S8 features you probably didn’t know about

The new edge panel offers a lot of features that sets the device apart from other smartphones.
 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Outright lies: Shashi Tharoor trashes new reports on Sunanda’s death

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Use social media to increase enrollment, say government colleges

Over the last few years, government-run schools and colleges have been suffering because of poor enrollment.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Act will empower universities root out corruption, says Rayareddi

New graduates at the 5th Convocation of Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Hyderabad: ORR will be a full ring only by August

Work going on at the Kandlakoya stretch of the ORR.

GHMC tries implosive technology to blow up illegal building, fails

The bid by GHMC to ‘implode’ a building at Sunnam Cheruvu near Madhapur in the city failed on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham