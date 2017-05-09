Sekhar Reddy link: TN ministers rubbish claim, target Panneerselvam instead

Chennai: Two Tamil Nadu ministers on Tuesday junked reports that the Income Tax department had conveyed to the state government about some ministers and officials allegedly being beneficiaries of sand mining baron J Sekhar Reddy's largesse.

"It is totally wrong. It is a planned rumour spread by some people," Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar told reporters.

A section of the media had reported that the IT department had forwarded to the state government a list of the names of some ministers and officials, who had allegedly been beneficiaries of Reddy's largesses.

When asked about the IT department letter and "inaction" over it, Jayakumar, who is both a senior minister and party leader, said, "If you get some Income Tax letter like that, let us know, then I will answer you."

The letter which was claimed to have been dispatched by the IT department was based on seizures including some diaries from the premises of Reddy and his two other associates.

Reddy, his associates Srinivasulu and Prem Kumar, were arrested on March 20 by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering by them. The three are now in judicial custody till May 11.

During the IT raids in December last year on their premises, demonetised currency notes too were seized.

Answering questions on the issue, Law Minister C V Shanmugam too dismissed the reports and sought to turn heat on rebel leader O Panneerselvam.

Shanmugam asked as to why an investigation was not demanded in respect of the former chief minister's alleged links with Reddy said when a probe was sought based on "some entries in a diary" made by some "Tom, Dick and Harry."

"Why the links between Sekhar Reddy and Panneerselvam should not be probed?" he asked.

Asked about Panneerselvam's comment recently that a snap assembly election may be held ahead of the civic polls, Shanmugam, a party strongman of Villupuram district, said let Panneerselvam first answer if he was ready to face an inquiry in the Reddy issue.

He asked if Panneerselvam had the guts to say that he was ready to face an inquiry commission over his alleged links to Reddy.