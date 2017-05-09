Nation, Current Affairs

Read message of surgical strike, our army can cross border again: HM to Pak

ANI
Published May 9, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
He said once considered weak, India is now not weak under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pali (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked Pakistan to read the message of the 2016 surgical strike.

He said the surgical strike was a message to Pakistan that if need arises, India can anytime cross the border.

The Home Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of spurt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating statue of Maharana Pratap, Rajnath said the Border Security Force (BSF) has his standing order to give a befitting reply to Pakistan if it shows any type of aggression.

"There is my standing order to the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) that first bullet shouldn't be fired from our side but if Pakistan fires bullet then bullets fired from our side shouldn't be counted," said Singh.

Mentioning achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union Government, the Home Minister said, "We have made India's head high in front of the world during our rule of three years."

He said once considered weak, now India is not weak under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags: rajnath singh, surgical strikes, pakistan, indian army
Location: India, Rajasthan, Pali

Entertainment Gallery

Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are starring in the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's popular book 'Half Girlfriend', re-launched the book with a new cover starring themselves at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After film, Arjun and Shraddha now feature on cover of Half Girlfriend
Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Now get a smartphone on EMI with 0% interest

The schemes, available across Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, Zenfone 3 Max 5.5, Zenfone 3s Max, Zenfone 3 5.2 and Zenfone 3 5.5, will enable customers to purchase these smartphones with hassle-free financing options.
 

Can AI help choose a better password?

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lalit Modi leaks MS Dhoni’s India Cements salary details, ‘appointment letter’

These strong allegations by Lalit Modi have put Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan under the scanner. (Photo: AFP/ AP/ PTI)
 

Video: Circus lion catches keeper by the throat, drags him around ring

He raised and trained the lion himself (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala school suspends 4 teachers for making student remove bra during NEET

NEET issued strict dress codes in order to curb the practice of cheating by students. (Photo: PTI)

BJP-led NDA govt to complete 3 yrs; Modi to address nation from Assam on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bouquet of lies: AAP leader calls Mishra's allegations unbelievable

Aam Aadmi Party leader H.S. Phoolka on Tuesday branded suspended Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra as a 'bouquet of lies'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi Assembly uproar: BJP's Vijender Gupta marshalled out for creating ruckus

Personal law can't violate rights of women: Allahabad HC on triple talaq

Allahabad High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham