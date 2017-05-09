Nation, Current Affairs

Initiate reform, Modi tells Muslim leaders on triple talaq issue

PTI
Published May 9, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
He made the comments while interacting with leaders of the leading Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind who called on him in New Delhi.
The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister’s stand on the issue of triple talaq, a PMO statement said. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Muslims not to allow the triple talaq issue to be politicised and urged a leading organisation of the community to take the lead in initiating reform in this regard.

He made the comments while interacting with leaders of the leading Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind who called on him in New Delhi.

Welcoming the members of the delegation, the Prime Minister said that democracy's greatest strength is harmony and amity, the PMO said in a statement.

Emphasizing that the government does not have any right to discriminate among citizens, Modi said India's speciality has been its unity in diversity, it added.

On triple talaq, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Muslim community should not allow this issue to be politicised, the statement said.

He urged the delegation members to take the responsibility for initiating reform in this regard, the PMO said.

The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister’s stand on the issue of triple talaq, the statement said.

Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury saying that the Prime Minister's "campaign against triple talaq is a communal campaign".

Modi also said that the new generation in India must not be allowed to fall victim to the rising global tide of extremism.

Praising Modi’s vision, members of the delegation expressed hope that the "nationwide trust" that he has among the people will ensure prosperity and well-being of all segments of society, the statement said.

They said that the Muslim community is keen to be an equal partner in the making of the 'New India', it said, referring to the ambition of the Prime Minister.

Noting that terrorism is a major challenge, they expressed a common resolve to combat it with all their might, the PMO said.

According to the statement, they added that it is the Muslim community?s responsibility that under no circumstances should anyone compromise the nation?s security or well-being.

They said the Muslim community would never allow any conspiracy against India to succeed.

Expressing concern at the situation in Kashmir valley, members of the delegation said that only Modi can resolve the issue.

The delegation also appreciated the implementation of minority welfare schemes under the Union Government.

Welcoming the delegation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the whole world is looking at India and it is the responsibility of all segments of the Indian society to take the nation forward.

Leaders from the delegation agreed with him and said the objective should be to take the country forward, together, following the Prime Minister’s slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (cooperation of all, development for all), the PMO statement said.

The delegation included Maulana Qari Syed Mohammad Usman Mansurpuri, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind; Maulana Mahmood A Madani, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-i- Hind; Zahir I Kazi, president of Anjuman-i-Islam, Mumbai; Akhtarul Wasey; and Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal.

