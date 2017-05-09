Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC’s attempt to blow up illegal building using implosion technology fails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published May 9, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 3:48 am IST
The explosion brought down the first floor but the remaining four levels were left leaning dangerously.
The bid by GHMC to ‘implode’ a building at Sunnam Cheruvu near Madhapur in the city failed on Monday.
 The bid by GHMC to ‘implode’ a building at Sunnam Cheruvu near Madhapur in the city failed on Monday.

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s first-ever attempt to blow up an illegal building using implosion technology flopped on Monday. The explosion brought down the first floor but the remaining four levels were left leaning dangerously. The civic body has now decided to manually demolish the building.

Despite the failure, minister K.T. Rama Rao sent out a congratulatory tweet. The illegal building was being built on Plot No. 22m SIET Colony, in Guttala Begumpet, owned by one Raj Shekar Reddy from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The method included strategic placing of explosives on the stilts and timing their detonation so that the structure collapses on itself within seconds, minimising damage to the surroundings.

A thick cloud of dust envelopes the lower half of a building at Guttala Begumpet, where the GHMC attempted to implode an illegal structure.A thick cloud of dust envelopes the lower half of a building at Guttala Begumpet, where the GHMC attempted to implode an illegal structure.

On Monday, the work started at 9 am and packing of the explosives was completed at 1.40 pm. The implosion was set for 2.15 pm. After a big blast, the building was meant to collapse like a pack of cards, but just the stilt floor collapsed. The GHMC has asked JNTU’s professor of civil engineering Dr Ramana Rao to look into the matter.

Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Rao said, “An implosion is carried out with zero impact to the neighbouring buildings. The GHMC workers should have drilled and fitted explosives on all four sides. But keeping in mind the building next to it, they left out the part facing the neighbouring structure which led to a partial collapse.”

The building as it first stood, before the attempt to demolish it on Monday.The building as it first stood, before the attempt to demolish it on Monday.

He said there was no immediate danger from the leaning building, but officials entering it should be careful. It would take three or four days to manually remove the bricks and to implode the structure again. A company named Uttam Blastech has agreed to do the manual demolition and to attempt another implosion.

Workers without safety gear drill holes and place explosives to implode the illegal building.Workers without safety gear drill holes and place explosives to implode the illegal building.

Mr V. Srikanth of Uttam Blastech said, “In the absence of drawing, design and the quality  of construction, we assu-med a few  things which were not correct. We were too cautious, our idea was to  protect the adjacent structure. This was the first attempt to implode a building by the company.”

Tags: implosion technology, illegal construction, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can’t quash case for late registration of FIR: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court.

Reopen Dharna Chowk at Indira Park or face agitation: TJAC

TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram on Monday set May 14 as the deadline for the TRS government to reopen Dharna Chowk.

Telangana: BJP to use chilli, leave TRS in tears

Farmers wait for buyers for their chilli produce at the Enumamula agricultural market yard in Warangal.(Photo: DC)

K T Rama Rao submits suggestions for welfare of Gulf workers from India

Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

TPCC demands cancellation of TS-ECET exam

Congress spokesperson Konagala Mahesh said the exam that was supposed to start at 2 pm on Saturday, actually began at 7 pm and several examination centres could not conduct it in online mode due to Internet connectivity. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham