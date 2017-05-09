Nation, Current Affairs

AAP's expose in Delhi Assembly: MLA shows how EVMs could be hacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 9, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Before the Delhi Assembly session could get underway, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was evicted for creating a ruckus.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday began in chaos after BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Manjinder Singh Sirsa created a ruckus.

After a back and forth between Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gupta was evicted from the Assembly for the day.

Furthermore, Aam Aadmi Party is all set to conduct an EVM 'demo' to expose the malfunctioning of the voting machines, which it claims has led to its defeat in the MCD polls and in Punjab elections.

Live Updates:

  • Election fixing is done in measure. A little truth is added to falsehood to make it believable: Bharadwaj
  • Any device designed by man can be hacked by man. Countries that made EVMs themselves use paper ballots: AAP MLA
  • People sacrificed a lot for freedom of our nation. To let the people of India, not the British, not rich men, to rule India. If elections continue to be done through these EVMs there will be no measure of democracy left. Only one party will rule.:AAP MLA
  • For successful hacking, all we need is a hacker smarter than the software designer. Tomorrow foreign powers could control: Bharadwaj
  • All it takes to rig an EVM is changing the motherboard. All it takes is 90 seconds. Outrageous: Bharadwaj
  • I am a computer science graduate, have worked with several companies in past 10 years. I ask any scientist to explain this to me. Welcome both Harvard and hardwork: Bharadwaj
  • SAD-BJP MLA from Rajouri objects to the demonstration.
  • Bharadwaj demonstrates how EVMs could be tampered and votes could be rigged to favour the chosen party.
  • The code varies with each constituency. It is entered around 10 am to make the chosen candidate win.
  • There is a secret code to make every candidate win. The party with the secret code can make its candidate win.
  • Bharadwaj in his test gives two votes teach to each party to show how the machine is functioning well. 
  • AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj starts speaking with a dummy voting machine. He will show how the voting machine can be manipulated.
  • Lamba claimed that old EVMs were used for the MCD polls, in which the BJP won in a landslide. As a case in point, she said that in Chhattarpur in South Delhi, where AAP candidate Pinky Tyagi lost to her BJP rival Anita Tanwar by 2 votes, the EVMs used had counted several thousand additional votes.
  • “When generation three EVMs remain locked up, why generation one EVMs are being used? The Election Commission will have to reply now," Lamba said.
  • She further claimed that in Tughlakabad, 4 EVMs were tampered and their seals broken overnight. She alleged that CCTV footage of the EVMs was not available after 12:30 am.
  • AAP MLA Alka Lamba began the session with a tirade against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), targeting the Modi government and the Election Commission.

After suspended MLA Kapil Mishra's allegations plunged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into further turmoil, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the former saying that he would disclose a big conspiracy during the Delhi Assembly special session on Tuesday.

"A very big conspiracy will be disclosed before Saurabh Bhardwaj in the Delhi Assembly today. Please do listen to it. Truth will win," he tweeted.

Amid turmoil in his party, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted last night, "Truth will triumph. Its beginning will be made during the special session of the Delhi Assembly tomorrow.”

His tweet came as Mishra, who was sacked by Kejriwal from his Cabinet last Saturday, intensified his attack on the AAP supremo, alleging that a Rs 50 crore deal had been arranged for the Chief Minister's brother-in-law.

Mishra, who had yesterday accused Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore cash from his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain, also submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against the Chief Minister in connection with the alleged water tanker scam.

After lodging a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mishra said to the media, “I will sit on hunger strike if details of foreign trips by five AAP leaders are not released”.

Early Tuesday morning, BJPs youth workers had protested against Kejriwal and police had to resort to water cannons to subdue them.

Backing his party leader, Ankit Lal, who heads AAP's IT cell, tweeted, "No. @ArvindKejriwal is not resigning. But it's something bigger than this...Watch out...today, 2pm, Delhi assembly.

Meanwhile, Mishra also dared Kejriwal to fight elections against him from any seat of his choice. "I am going to take up the biggest fight of my life against Kejriwal from whom I have learnt all these things. Before that, I seek your blessings for victory," Mishra wrote, in an open letter on Facebook.

Ratcheting up his attack on Kejriwal and the party leadership, Mishra had yesterday submitted documents related to the water tanker scam to the ACB, alleging that Kejriwal delaying probe against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Tags: vijender gupta, aap, arvind kejriwal, alka lamba, evm tampering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

