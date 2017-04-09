Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath plans three meals a day for Rs 13 per day across UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Apr 9, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 1:54 am IST
The breakfast will cost Rs three while lunch and dinner will be available for Rs 5 each.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming out after the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will soon launch ‘Annapurna canteens’ that will provide subsidised food to students, those working in the low income group in private sectors, workers and attendants of patients.

A presentation in this regard was made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has asked officials to proceed with the scheme which will be implemented in all 14 nagar nigams of the state.

According to an official in the labour department, the pilot project will be launched in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad.

One can get three meals a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) for Rs 13. The breakfast will cost Rs three while lunch and dinner will be available for Rs 5 each.

The subsidy for this project will work out to Rs 35 per person. Those who wish to eat in these canteen can buy prepaid cards or rechargeable tokens.

The breakfast will include combinations of tea with either dalia, idli, sambhar, poha, pakoras or kachori while lunch and dinner will include six chappatis with vegetables of dal and chawal. Food will be served in steel plates and water purifiers will be installed in all canteens.

Last year former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had launched the Samajwadi Canteen scheme but the project proved to be a failure.

