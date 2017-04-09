I-T paper trail nails Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisami, MP, 5 ministers

Chennai: A day after income tax officials indicated that they had seized documents showing transaction details of Rs 89 crore, allegedly linked to the RK Nagar poll expense of candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran from Sasikala camp, income tax department’s paper trail now leads to seven senior AIADMK leaders including chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami, who are members of election working committee of AIAMDK (Amma).

According to a senior I-T official, health minister Dr C. Vijayabaskar, in his statement given to the officials, reportedly accepted that the money was distributed to voters. I-T officials also leaked out documents containing details of money handled by seven senior AIADMK leaders, including chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami, targeting 85 per cent of voters at the rate of Rs 4,000 per voter, to the media.

As per the available documents, the 256 booths and the total 2.63 lakh voters were divided among seven top AIADMK leaders — CM Palanisamy, school education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan, Rajya Sabha MP Vaithiyalingam, forest minister Dindigul S Srinivasan, electricity minister P. Thangamani, local administration minister S. P. Velusamy and finance minister D. Jayakumar — and accordingly money, running into crores of rupees, was divided for distribution.

Mainstream visual and social media flashed out early Saturday evening copies of some of the documents seized by the I-T sleuths, which had details of money dealings by the party heavyweights, including CM Edappadi Palanisami. It appeared that the 'evidence' was leaked to the media by an official source apparently to debunk the charges being made by the 'Amma' faction leaders alleging that the raids were politically motivated with the sole aim of defeating their candidate T.T.V. Dinakaran.

"They got nothing in the raids, only took a few papers", said Dhinakaran. "Because my win is assured, they want to intimidate us". Health minister C. Vijayabaskar was at the fulcrum of the raids, with even his father and brother summoned by the tax officials at the Tiruchy I-T office to explain some of the documents lifted during the searches. "They found only `10,000 from my house though they searched from six am. yesterday till about four this morning", the weary minister told mediapersons in the early hours of Saturday. He said the raids were inspired by a petition from rival AIADMK chief O. Panneerselvam charge that the latter denied.

Mr Vikram Batra, ECI director and 'expenditure observer' for RK Nagar, left for Delhi Saturday evening. He had held discussions with senior I-T officials on the outcome of the raids and carried vital evidence with him for the deliberations at the EC, sources said, adding, "The discussions may stretch for two days and a final decision is on Monday".

DMK working president M.K. Stalin and AIADMK (OPS) candidate E. Madhusudhanan and PMK chief S. Ramadoss, have demanded that the EC should disqualify Dinakaran.