Conditional bail granted to Bharathiyar University vice-chancellor

Chennai: The Madras high court on Thursday granted conditional bail to A.Ganapathy, Vice Chancellor of Bharathiyar University, arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from an assistant professor on February 3 in Coimbatore.

Justice A.D.Jagadish Chandra granted bail to Ganapathy (67) on the condition that he should appear before the Investigating Officer everyday in the morning and in the evening until further orders.

He should surrender his passport, if any, to the trial court and he should not leave Coimbatore, the judge added. According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Ganapathy had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from T.Suresh, an assistant professor of chemistry department for becoming permanent employee of the University as he had completed his probationary period of one year. A trap was laid and he was caught red handed, when he received Rs1 lakh in cash and four post-dated cheques for Rs 29 lakh from Suresh.